The first domestic market report reveals that the proposed peat ban does not raise major concerns for businesses





Defra asked OIM in August 2022 to consider the impact of its proposed ban on sales of peat to gardeners in England

The OIM does not find any major potential impact on trade within the UK

The report is the first published by IOM since its establishment in September 2021 Horticultural peat is mainly used in multi-purpose composting. The compost market is worth around £400m in the UK. The report follows a request by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for the Office for the Internal Market (OIM), which sits within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider how the proposed ban could affect the effective functioning of the internal market. The proposed ban aims to tackle climate change by protecting peat bogs that are an important carbon store. The report concludes that, while the ban on peat sales to gardeners in England may lead to some changes in the buying and selling patterns of peat compost within the UK that may have an impact on individual businesses, these are likely to be modest. in the context of the overall market. OIM does not expect this to have a significant impact on wider competition within the compost market. More specifically, the report finds that the likely effect on trade within the UK will be modest because: only one in 10 consumers is highly motivated to buy a compost containing peat

many large retailers have already made commitments to stock only peat-free compost until the ban is introduced

most producers have already invested in the research and development and new equipment needed to make peat-free compost. Many will switch from peat compost to non-peat compost rather than exit the market

The Scottish and Welsh Governments have also signaled their intention to ban the sale of peat to gardeners However, the report also notes that there may be some sales of compost containing peat after the ban is introduced, most likely through a small group of retailers who will still be willing to stock it. Furthermore, the report finds that shortages of the necessary inputs, particularly if they persist, will increase the incentives for producers and retailers to bring peat compost into England from elsewhere in the UK. Northern Ireland is the most likely source of compost containing peat to be brought into England after the ban is implemented. Horticultural peat use across the UK has been declining for the last 10 years. The Scottish and Welsh Governments have also signaled their intention to ban the sale of peat to gardeners. The UK has been successful in producing peat-free alternatives by almost doubling its peat-free production in the past decade, but significant additional peat-free material will be needed in the coming years to replace the peat currently used. Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the OIM panel, said: The first OIM report is an important step in the OIM’s mission to support the effective functioning of the UK internal market. Throughout our review process, we have had positive and engaging conversations with a range of businesses, consumers and governments to inform our work. We are ready to provide expert and independent advice to the 4 governments in the UK to assess the impact of any proposals they may put forward that could affect trade between the 4 nations of the UK. For more information, visit the OIM website. For media inquiries, please contact the press office via [email protected] on 020 3738 6460. Notes to the editor The OIM was launched in September 2021 to provide, among other things, non-binding technical and economic advice to all 4 governments in the UK on the effect on the UK internal market of specific regulatory provisions they introduce. OIM operates independently of the four governments. Since leaving the EU, significant powers have been returned to the 4 governments in the UK, increasing the possibility of regulatory differences between the nations. Under the UK Internal Market Act 2020 (the Act), the work of OIMs helps governments understand how effectively companies are able to sell their products and services across the 4 nations in the UK and the impact of regulatory provisions on this for consideration by governments alongside their wider policy issues. This request to OIM by the UK Government (via the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), with its proposal to end the sale of peat in horticultural products, is made under Article 34(1) of the Act, which provides that the OIM at the request of a relevant national authority (or 2 or more acting together) may give advice or provide a report on a proposed regulatory provision of the requesting relevant national authority. A relevant national authority means the Secretary of State, the Scottish Ministers, the Welsh Ministers and a Northern Ireland Department.

