The Youth Justice Service is amazing! Coventry City Council





The Council’s Youth Justice Service has been given an excellent rating following an inspection by Prova’s IHM.

The detailed inspection saw six inspectors visit the service for a week to talk to officers, children and families and see how the team works. YJS aims to prevent offending and reduce the number of children entering the justice system, working with families, victims and partner organizations to keep children and young people away from crime and create safer communities. The ‘outstanding’ award comes just months after the city’s Children’s Services were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. It is the highest rating that can be given. Chief Probation Officer Justin Russell described the service as “dedicated and passionate”. He said: “Their dedication to the children under their care, exemplary in almost every area of ​​their work, was clear to see – despite the challenges of an inner city environment. “Reducing the likelihood of reoffending benefits the local community as much as it does every child looked after by the service – and they are given every opportunity to change and thrive.” Inspectors were particularly impressed that the views of each child and their parents are routinely considered. They also praised the work of a children’s ‘shadow’ board – known as Through Our Eyes – which has an influence on how the service is run. The report assessed how children who have been to court are supported, with ongoing assessments to see if they can be helped by Council partners such as health, education, social care, substance abuse prevention. The service work in meeting the various needs of the children was another example of the excellent work being done. The report said children undergoing assessments and interventions outside of court are equally well looked after, with services tailored and managed to an exceptional standard. And forward planning was valued, with a clear long-term vision for the service. Cllr Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “The ‘outstanding’ award is a great achievement and further recognition of the work being done in the city to put children and families at the heart of everything we do. “The team work hard to give our children and young people the support they need to turn their lives around and succeed in life, and I’m delighted the work has been recognised.” John Gregg, Director of Children’s Services, added: “This recognition follows Ofsted’s praise for our Children’s Services and reflects a lot of hard work by many caring and dedicated people over the last few years. “It’s fantastic news, but as always, we will continue to work with partners, families and residents to continually improve and do everything we can to give our children and young people the best start in life and to create safer and happier communities.” The report makes five recommendations for Coventry YJS, including that it should aim to make the workforce and governing board more representative of the city’s population and improve the management of children where a high risk to wellbeing and harm to others is identified. The full report, which also contains areas for future development and learning, is available at HMI Trial website.

