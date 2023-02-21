London firefighters issue timely reminder to stay fire safe this Pancake Day





Whether it’s sweet or savory, many are looking forward to tucking into stacks of delicious pancakes today. But with around 60 per cent of home fires starting in the kitchen, the London Fire Brigade is urging people to take extra care when cooking with hot oil this Pancake Day. So far in 2023, firefighters have attended at least 227 cooking-related fires across the capital, causing 19 injuries, including eight that were serious. Just last month, two women and a child were taken to hospital after a frying pan was left unattended on the hob in a Southwark flat. The Brigades Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: We want people to enjoy making pancakes this Tuesday, but cooking can quickly take a dangerous turn. Pan fires can be particularly dangerous and can spread out of control very quickly, especially when using oil. When using a pan or cooking with hot oil, never leave the pan unattended when the heat is on. If the pan catches fire, never handle it yourself and do not try to move it or pour water on it as it may create a fireball. The best thing to do is to leave the room, lock the door, alert others in the property and call 999. New data released today shows that firefighters in London are most likely to be called to a fire between 7pm and 8pm, when most people are cooking their dinner at home. Between 2017 and 2022, the Brigade attended 11,153 house fires between 5pm and 8pm, including 3,826 between 7pm and 8pm and 3,768 between 6pm and 7pm. Assistant Commissioner Pugsley added: With cooking still one of the leading causes of house fires, it’s no surprise that you’re most at risk of a fire between 7pm and 8pm in the evening. By looking at the information we have about when and why fires happen, we were able to use this to help inform Londoners and hopefully reduce the risk of people having devastating home fires. Always keep an eye on children and pets in the kitchen: do not leave them unattended; remove matches and lighters; and keep pot handles out of reach. Brigadesonline Home Fire Safety Checkercan guide you around your home and give you specific tips to reduce fire risks. Safety tips to stay safe while flipping pancakes Do not leave cooking unattended

Always make sure the pot and hob are turned off when you are done cooking

Pan handles should never be left hanging over the edge of the pot, as they are more likely to fall off and cause injury.

People should also take care to keep all areas of their oven and hob clean, including the hood, as grease and grease build-up are more likely to lead to a fire.

If the oil starts to smoke, do not put the food in the pan.

Do not try to put out the fire yourself or try to move the pan

Never pour water on a pan fire, as it can create a fireball

Know the plan Make sure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.london-fire.gov.uk/news/2023/february/pancake-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos