Press release: New EU Maritime Action Plan set up to fail if Member States are not held accountable





Today, the EU Commission finally published its long-awaited Action Plan to address the impact of fishing on marine ecosystems. The Action Plan, which was originally set to be published in 2021 but was delayed due to pressure from the fishing lobby, would be a historic opportunity to transform European fisheries to ensure a sustainable and sustainable future for nature and people. While the Action Plan is part of the EU’s Biodiversity strategy for 2030, in its current state it fails to protect nature and reverse the degradation of ecosystems. A perfect example is the issue of bycatch: the accidental capture of species such as seabirds in fishing gear. Every year, thousands of dolphins, sea turtles and seabirds in Europe die as bycatch. However, and while solutions to avoid by-catch are widely available, European countries have largely failed in their obligations to address this and to date, the Commission has not taken legal action to address this urgent issue. [1]. Most of the Action Plan simply repeats the obligations of European countries under existing EU legislation. But the inefficiency of the 2012 Action Plan [2] has shown that without proper implementation by the Commission, no action is taken at the national level. Member States have until March 2024 to create national guidelines for the implementation of the Action Plan. To prevent this from becoming another plan of inaction, we call on Member States to commit to swift and efficient implementation and the Commission to publish a public science-based assessment of these guidelines, call on Member States to address any weaknesses identified and properly monitor and enforce their timely implementation. There is no reason for the Commission to wait any longer to take legal action against Member States that are already breaking the law and to immediately use all the powers at its disposal to enforce existing environmental legislation. This is essential to meet international biodiversity and climate commitments. Anouk Puymartin, EU Marine Policy Officer, BirdLife Europe: The set of initiatives launched today by the European Commission will not succeed in ensuring a healthy sea for our future. A structural transformation of European fisheries to respect nature at sea and benefit the people who depend on it is crucial for our ocean to have a fighting chance to survive and play its role as climate regulator. Many marine species are already on the brink of extinction, such as the Balearic Shearwater. Time is not on our side and this new Action Plan will not deliver unless it is followed by legal action to hold Member States accountable.“ END Notes to editors

[1] EU Progress Report: Double-catch of sensitive species

[2] From the hook? Reducing bycatch of seabirds in the EU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birdlife.org/news/2023/02/21/press-release-new-eu-marine-action-plan-set-up-for-failure-if-member-states-are-not-held-accountable/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

