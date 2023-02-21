The Future of Road Investment in Wales – The final report of the Welsh Government’s roads review panel was published on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

When was the review announced in June 2021attention was focused on the future of the schemes included in the review.

But it goes much further, heralding a fundamental change in the Welsh Government’s approach to motorway investment.

He encountered disappointment in some quarters and joy in others. However, with funding for bus services at risk The Welsh Government will need to be confident it can deliver the new approach.

Why was the review ordered?

There have been significant policy changes since the conception of many schemes. The report says its rationale is to examine the current draft of the project, assessing whether it complies with these policies and make recommendations for future policy approaches.

Welsh Government declared a climate emergency in 2019 and set targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Despite being Wales’ third largest source of emissions, The Committee on Climate Change (CCCC) describes surface transportation emissions nearly flat since 1990.

The new road in The new route: Wales’ transport strategy (2021), focuses on reducing the need for travel and supporting sustainable travel. Both strategy and updated land use planning policy seek to inculcate the stable transport hierarchy.

Strategy and Wales’ Net Zero Plan aim to reduce passenger transport emissions by 22% between 2019 and 2025, and 98% by 2050. Car miles will be reduced by 10% by 2030, and the modal share for active travel and public transport to increase to 39% by 2030 and 45% by 2040.

The scale of action required is huge. In October 2022 Senedds The Committee on Environment and Climate Change Infrastructure (CCEI) is unveiled. modal shift targets are not supported by the means to ensure they can be delivered.

The latest report by the Confederation of Passenger Transport and WPI Economics, Bus and coach: the road to net zero in Walesconcluded that the current policy trajectory would deliver just over one-fifth of the modal shift to bus needed for net zero.

of Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said The Welsh Government has struggled to integrate transport with travel generation policies such as land use planning. He also admitted weaknesses in how Wales transport assessment guide applied, commenting from time to time, in practice, the results that WelTAG produces are the results that are always produced.

What did the panel conclude?

The report made two key recommendations setting out a 4×4 of goals and conditions for future road investment. This will be limited to four purposes:

modal shift support;

reducing casualties through small changes;

adaptation to climate change; AND

supporting prosperity through access to development sites that support sustainable transport.

It also imposes conditions that schemes must:

minimizing carbon emissions from construction;

not to increase the speed of vehicles that increase emissions;

not to increase the road capacity for cars; AND

do not adversely affect the valuable ecological site.

New goals do not affect maintenance and renewal costs, and these first-stage filters do not replace systematic evaluation.

The report makes 51 recommendations in total, including calls for regional multi-modal investment programs and a major road modal shift programme. It proposes programs for safer roads and highways, the creation of exemplary economic/residential developments, and greater attention to the transportation of goods.

Of the schemes themselves, 17 were considered compliant with the 4×4 criteria. For another 17 the panel found a different approach or alternative solution preferable. The panel found no case for the remaining 14.

How has the Welsh Government responded?

IN his plenary statement The Deputy Minister welcomed a historic report of international importance. He highlighted the issues identified in the report, including induced demand AND embodied carbon in infrastructure schemessaying:

we have accepted the case of change reports. We won’t get to net zero unless we stop doing the same thing over and over again.

The details of the response are presented in a The new Road Policy Statement and new National Transport Delivery Plan (NTDP) published with the review report.

The policy statement sets out four road construction tests that reflect the goals set by the panel, with minor changes related to policy issues such as Freeports. The four conditions are also reflected. The Deputy Minister made it clear that this policy will be a material consideration in the event of any planning dispute.

Access to the schemes themselves is set out in the NTDP, together with a summary document.

The NTDP plans do not exactly reflect the panel’s recommendations for the schemes. For example, the recommendation that the third Menai Crossing should not proceed becomes a reference to it North Wales Transport Commission to develop options for resilience in the Menai Strait. Also, while The Flintshire Corridor Improvement Program has been cancelledNTDP is committed to developing options to improve air quality on the A494 Aston Hill.

A small sample of land development schemes for which the panel has not made recommendations will be considered further.

Hero or Zero?

Surprisingly, the response is mixed.

The Deputy Minister received a challenge from all sides, in response to his plenary statement including his former chief ministerKen Skates MS.

Sometimes qualified support also came from many parts of the room.

The criticism is understandable. The long awaited schemes have been cancelled or sent for review. Local politicians, businesses and communities who saw investment as the solution to local challenges will not be easily convinced.

Others like Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales AND environment sector we strongly welcome the approach.

However, few may disagree CBK’s response that having rejected or revised dozens of transport projects across Wales, the ball is now in the government’s court to produce an alternative solution as a matter of urgency.

The logic of the new approach requires investment in solutions that meet the 4×4 criteria. But the budget challenges highlighted in the deputy ministers’ statement continue.

The last Welsh Government Budget included 28 million for the Covid Bus Emergency Scheme in 2023-24, matching the 2022-23 allocation. The optics of publishing a statement to suggest this is at stake four days before a report forcing greater action to change modals is tricky.

Equally, incorporating the new approach will be culturally and organizationally challenging. of Joint Regional Corporate Committees which would certainly be included in the development of regional programs are in their infancy. While the panel recommended a regional co-ordinating role for Transport for Wales (TfW), this would come at the top of a growing list of responsibilities for the organization stretching its capacity to the limit.

The political challenge around reducing car use is daunting. On top of the difficult decisions of the past on the M4 AND default speed limits of 20 mph there will be more to come. like The Senedds CCEI committee has heardthe rate of modal shift and the climate challenge will require stronger behavior change action.

NTDP’s commitments to a strategy for fair road user charging may be in for a heated reception.

The Deputy Minister has shown that he is aware of the scale of the challenge. regardless of NAtIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LAW attention to this decision, he can have no doubt that he will have many more challenging questions to face closer to home.

Article by Andrew Minnis, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales