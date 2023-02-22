IMPAC5 advances ocean defenses toward 30 by 30 | News | SDG knowledge hub





The fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) concluded with a call for accelerated progress on SDG 14 (life under water) and increased efforts to achieve Global Biodiversity Framework target 3, to conserve 30% of areas marine and coastal areas by 2030 (30 of 30), in partnership with indigenous peoples to enable indigenous-led conservation. of Land Negotiations Bulletin (LNB) summary report meeting highlights the critical role of a sustainable and healthy ocean for the lives of billions of people around the world. Representing 90% of the living space for species on the planet, it: generates oxygen; ensures food security, climate resilience and storm protection; preserves biodiversity; and creates cultural and economic opportunities. of ENB the summary acknowledges marine protected areas (MPAs) and other designations, such as other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMS) and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas, as some of the most effective tools for protecting and restoring ocean health. Today, he notes, over 13,000 designated MPAs cover about 7.65% of the world’s oceans, and 52 countries and territories have protected at least 10% of their marine areas. IMPAC5 brought together ocean conservation professionals, high-level government officials, indigenous leaders, youth and others, to chart a path toward the 30 by 30 goal. Participants sought to advance ocean protection through support for MPAs , OECMs and marine spatial planning, Indigenous-led ocean conservation and knowledge, sustainable financial solutions and technological innovations. Events included keynote addresses, in-person and virtual interactive sessions, and arts and cultural elements. At the conclusion of the Leadership Forum on February 9, ministers issued the Leaders’ Declaration, declaring their continued commitment to protect and restore the world’s oceans and the sustainable use of marine resources. In the run-up to 2030, they call for the creation of MPA and OECM networks that are, Among others, well-connected, equitably managed, ecologically representative and integrated into national plans for environmental protection, sustainable development and climate change mitigation and adaptation. They also call for: sustainable long-term MPA and OECM financial support for developing countries; Capacity building; access and technology transfer; and innovation and technical and scientific cooperation. In the near term, ministers call for the timely conclusion of negotiations for a new treaty on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction (MBNJ). These actions, the ministers urge, must be supported by partnerships with indigenous peoples to enable indigenous-led conservation and the establishment and management of MPAs and OECMs in a manner consistent with the principles of the UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). In her closing remarks, Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Canada, reiterated her thanks to the First Nations hosts for welcoming all participants to their territories. She emphasized the importance of the Congress for sharing best practices and building trust, underscoring the importance of indigenous leadership, science and knowledge. Organized jointly by Host First Nations xmkym (Musqueam Indian Band), Swxw7mesh (Squamish Nation) and slilwta (Tsleil-waututh Nation) together with the Province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), and The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), IMPAC5 took place in Vancouver, Canada, from 3-9 February 2023. [ENB Coverage of IMPAC5] [IMPAC5 Website] [IMPAC5 Press Release on Outcomes] [IMPAC5 Chairs Statement] [SDG Knowledge Hub IMPAC5 Curtain Raiser] [SDG Knowledge Hub Story on IMPAC5 Opening] [SDG Knowledge Hub Story on IMPAC5s Recognition of OECMs] [SDG Knowledge Hub Story on Linkages Between Ocean, Culture, and Human Well-being at IMPAC5]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sdg.iisd.org/news/impac5-advances-ocean-protection-towards-30-by-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos