Turkey-Syria earthquakes reveal gaps in global disaster response | Johns Hopkins
This natural disaster is exacerbated by existing humanitarian and political crises.
Due to the ongoing civil war in Syria, a major hub for humanitarian aid already existed in Gaziantep, Turkey. Unfortunately, this was one of the places hardest hit by the earthquakes, meaning that responders in that area had to be rescued and relocated first before they could mobilize and help others.
It also meant that when the earthquakes hit, densely populated areas of northwest Syria, which rely heavily on resources from Turkey, were left largely without aid, Gilbert BurnhamMD, PhD, MSc, professor emeritus at Department of International Healthexplained.
There was only one official crossing point, which was badly damaged in the quake, causing a long delay in aid, Burnham said. Heavy machinery was badly needed, but those resources were already occupied in Turkey, limiting search and rescue efforts.
Survivors need ongoing support as they face a myriad of health challenges.
Millions in northwest Syria had already been displaced before the earthquake for the tenth or more time since the war began, and health systems have been devastated by aid in decline AND years of violent attacks on hospitals and other critical infrastructure. Amid freezing temperatures and an ongoing cholera outbreak, the focus now shifts to sheltering and caring for those who have survived.
Paul SpiegelMD, MPH 96, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health and an expert in preventing and responding to complex humanitarian emergencies, was deployed last year as emergency coordinator for WHO’s Ukraine refugee response. He explained that the time after the initial period of search and rescue is critical to protect the lives saved. You’re likely to save a lot more people by making sure you have oversight and thinking about continuity of care and supplies, Spiegel told the Washington Post.
Building codes can save lives, but only if they are enforced.
In Turkey, disasters such as the 1999 Izmit earthquake, which killed 17,000 people, led to strict construction standards. The problem: No one enforced them, and construction amnesties have allowed builders to buy liability for substandard construction, Burnham noted. These holes in the implementation left many buildings unprotected in front of the earthquake.
Building codes are one of the most powerful things we can do to protect the public, but lack of enforcement can cost lives, Burnham said.
Local first responders must be protected and empowered.
Among the survivors of the February 3 earthquakes is Bara Zuhaili, a Syrian-born vascular surgeon and MPH candidate at the Bloomberg School. Zuhaili highlighted the immediate response efforts in northwestern Syria, despite slow-arriving international aid, as evidence that the ability to respond locally to humanitarian crises has been effective.
One of those working to support localized efforts is Amany Qaddour, MHSA, a PhD candidate for International Health and executive director of Syria Aid and Development (SRD), a non-profit organization dedicated to deploying aid in Syria. Qaddour, who lives part-time in Gaziantep, shared her priority of making sure her staff are cared for with proper housing, pay and mental health support. If we don’t take care of them, they can’t take care of others, she said.
It is worth rethinking how aid money moves.
Continued financial support is essential for organizations on the ground such as the White Helmets and SRD who have been and will continue to be active in the recovery effort. Qaddour points out that in times of crisis, international partnerships are essential, but her local organizations have the most significant impact, due to their deeper understanding of context and cultural nuance.
Often, however, the bulk of emergency response funding flows through the UN and international NGOs, not the most efficient way to distribute funds quickly, Spiegel noted. Given that most of this funding ultimately ends up with local organizations on the ground, Qaddour added that sometimes you have to cut out the middleman to expedite support.
The response to this disaster must inform our response to the next.
As shocking as this tragedy is, the vulnerabilities it highlights are a common reality in many other parts of the world. When you look at vulnerability and displacement, and violent conflict, and climate crises, and natural disasters, compounded by some of the most vulnerable people, we need to change the blueprint for how we respond, Qaddour said.
While the immediate period of search and rescue has ended, the response to this complicated crisis will continue for months and years to come. In terms of effective and ineffective strategies, as well as local and global responses, we need to document what we were doing now, figuring out how we can apply this to other inevitable crises, Qaddour said.
