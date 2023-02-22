



A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, the fallout continues to reverberate around the world. The war in Ukraine has not only caused a geopolitical realignment, it has caused economic hardship far from the epicenter of the fighting. The February 24, 2022 invasion has sparked a refugee crisis as Ukrainians flee conflict in their homeland and many Russian men seek to avoid conscription. Meanwhile, it has driven a process toward NATO enlargement, with Finland and Sweden pursuing membership after decades of official neutrality. Ukraine and Russia are the main exporters of wheat, barley, corn and cooking oil, especially to African and Middle Eastern countries. Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal last summer to allow Ukrainian grain to pass through Black Sea ports, but Russia is said to still hindering deliveries. Russia is also a major producer of fertilizers and oil. Disruptions to the flow of these goods are complicating supply chain and climate challenges, driving up food and gas prices and causing shortages in countries such as Chad, Tunisia and Sri Lanka. More than 8 million refugees have fled Ukraine in that World Health Organization describes it as “the largest movement of people in the European region since the Second World War”. Many of them have been involuntarily displaced from Russia. Others have put pressure on resources, as well as schools and hospitals Poland AND Germany. A 21st century war in Europe led by a nuclear power is pushing the world into reorganization. It has shaken NATO, the European Union and the UN, forcing countries to take sides in ways that have led to escalating tensions and diplomatic shifts. For example, Turkeydespite being a member of NATO, it has increased trade with Russia since the start of the war and raised objections to allowing Sweden and Finland into the alliance. Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and fuel. European countries have banned the Russian oil, gas and oil they depended on, which initially caused a huge spike in prices. However, move by European countries to shut down alternative sources, along with conservation efforts and a mild winter, have largely eased those price increases. Now prices have returned to pre-occupation levels. Russia has more nuclear weapons than any another country. Its attack on Ukraine has visibly reinvigorated NATO, with the US and other member states circling tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment in Ukraine. Early shipments of weapons included anti-tank missiles such as the US-made Javelin. In recent moves, the US, Germany and Britain have promised to provide advanced tanks. NPR’s Will Chase, Alex Leff, Pam Webster, Desiree F. Hicks and Nishant Dahiya contributed to this report. Text and graphics are based on previous work by Alina Selyukh, Connie Hanzhang Jin and Nick Underwood.

