Alumnus Organization Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize | FIU news

An FIU alumni-led organization that successfully worked to restore voting rights to ex-felons in Florida has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. “The Nobel Peace Prize is the highest recognition any individual organization can receive in the world,” said Desmond Meade. JD ’14, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. “And we want to take this opportunity to highlight the power of second chances — that even though people like me have made mistakes in the past, there’s still an opportunity for us to be contributing members of society.” After being imprisoned himself, Meade learned for himself that those in the state who had paid their debt to society could not participate in the simple but powerful act of voting. Attending FIU’s law school gave him the confidence and skills to lead a campaign that in 2018 resulted in Florida voters saying “yes” to allowing the most basic form of civic engagement. That success has been called “the largest expansion of voting rights in half a century” and brought widespread acclaim to the man at the center of the mission. Time magazine named Meade amin 2019 “100 Most Influential People”, which placed him in the company of the world’s best leaders, artists and pioneers, and put him on the cover of the publication. The MacArthur Foundation in 2021 awarded Meade a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, which provides a stipend of $625,000 to talented individuals who show exceptional originality, outstanding creativity and the potential to lead important future advances. Meade also found himself inducted into the Miami Dade College Hall of Fame and named Orlando Sentinel’s Central Floridian of the Year and Floridian of the Year from the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at UF. In 2022, he won FIU’s highest honor as a Torch Award recipient in the category of distinguished alumni. His organization subsequently raised $30 million to help 40,000 individuals pay the fines and fees deemed required by the state legislature to regain the right to vote. Florida Rights Restoration Coalition was nominated for the Nobel Prize by the American Friends Service Committee and Quaker Peace and Social Witness, the groups that successfully nominated Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for the award in 1964. “We are nominating the FRRC for their work in building democracy, supporting the human right to government representation and working toward a better organized and peaceful world,” the American Friends Service Committee said in a statement.

