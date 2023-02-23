Sustainable International Cooperation A focus of Secretary Halands’ visit to New Zealand





Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Contact: [email protected] Wellington, New Zealand This week, Home Secretary Deb Haaland visited Aotearoa New Zealand at the invitation of Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta to highlight the United States’ role as a Pacific nation and the importance of international cooperation to address climate change and honor communities. indigenous. For more than 70 years, the Department of the Interior has worked with counterparts in New Zealand on issues ranging from wildland fire response and natural hazard monitoring to wildlife conservation and responsible energy development. The visit came as Aotearoa New Zealand continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and underlined why international cooperation is critical in the face of a changing climate that is bringing increasingly extreme weather events. Secretary Haaland, US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa Tom Udall, Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, Chief of Staff Rachael Taylor and Senior Advisor Raina Thiele also participated in a series of meetings, visits to ground and tour. such as opening the New Zealand Parliament after a meeting with the Mori Labor Party and visiting the 9/11 memorial. Apart from Minister Mahuta, who facilitated a powerful pwhiri a Mori greeting ceremony that includes whaikrero (official speech), waiata (singing) and kai (food), the group met with a number of government leaders during their visit. They included: Climate Change Minister James Shaw, Courts Minister Rino Tirikatene (co-chair of the Mori Caucus), Development Minister Mori Willie Jackson and Ambassador Kay Harrison. The Te Papa Tongarewa Museum implements a repatriation program as part of its official mandate, including domestic and international efforts that have included several partnerships in the United States. In 2003, the New Zealand government ordered Te Papa to develop a formal program to repatriate ancestral remains of Mori and Moriori people from international institutions to iwi (Tribes). During a conference and tour, Secretary Haaland discussed the Department’s ongoing implementation and updates to regulations related to the implementation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). The particular threat of climate change to Pacific nations and island communities was a priority throughout the visit. The delegation visited Eco-Sanctuary Urban Zealandia, which is working to restore one of Wellington’s valley forest and freshwater ecosystems and connect communities with their unique natural heritage. The 500-hectare ecosanctuary is home to some of New Zealand’s rarest and most exceptional wildlife and has reintroduced 18 species back to the area, some of which had been absent from mainland New Zealand for over 100 years. Secretary Haaland and her team also participated in a roundtable at Massey University’s Joint Center for Disaster Research (JCDR). For 23 years, the US Geological Survey and the JCDR have collaborated on emergency management research focused on understanding and managing earthquake, volcano, and tsunami risk. This week’s visit highlighted how indigenous-led conservation efforts are helping to strengthen the climate resilience of both countries. The impact of indigenous knowledge and collaborative conservation across the Pacific region is already helping countries prepare for, manage and recover from intensified drought, fires, floods and other extreme weather events. Meetings with Mori business and economic leaders in Te Wharewaka and Pacific Islander community leaders provided the opportunity to reinforce the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to empowering and investing in Indigenous communities and elevating the voices of those who have historically been underrepresented. and marginalized. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/enduring-international-collaboration-focus-secretary-haalands-new-zealand-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos