Russia and China show links between maneuvers over Ukraine

Russia and China showed their deepening ties on Wednesday in meetings that others are watching for signs that Beijing may offer the Kremlin stronger support for its war in Ukraine .

The visit of Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order. .

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the US are also under serious strain. Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week. And the US expressed concern that China can provide arms and ammunition to Russia.

Speaking at the start of talks with Wang, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the ties between the two countries and added that the Kremlin expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia.

Russian leader whose rule over Russia is threatened by war noted the escalation of international tensions, adding that in this context, cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation in the global arena is particularly important for the stabilization of the international situation.

While Wang said Sino-Russian relations are not directed against any third country and certainly cannot be pressured by any third country, the specter of war and how it has galvanized the West and deepened the divide his relationship with Russia depended on his meeting with Putin.

For example, Wang emphasized that Moscow and Beijing support multipolarity and the democratization of international relations, referring to their shared goal of countering perceived US dominance in global affairs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Our ties have continued to develop dynamically, and despite the high turbulence in the global arena, we have shown readiness to speak in defense of each other’s interests, Lavrov said.

Wang responded in kind, underscoring Beijing’s focus on deepening ties with Russia a relationship that has said no boundaries.

China has flatly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine, while echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO were to blame for the Kremlin’s provocation. The government in Beijing has also criticized sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Russia, on the other hand, has strongly supported China amid tensions with the US over Taiwan .

Both countries have held military exercises showing their defense ties. China, Russia and South Africa are conducting naval exercises in the Indian Ocean this week.

A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town in recent days with the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front line in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.

The rapprochement has worried the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a serious problem.

Asked Wednesday if NATO had any indication that China might provide arms or other support for Russia’s war effort, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press. in Warsaw, Poland:

We have seen some signs that they may be planning for this, and of course the NATO allies, the United States, have warned against this, because this is something that should not happen. China should not support Russia’s illegal war.

Stoltenberg said that possible Chinese assistance would amount to providing (direct) support for a flagrant violation of international law, and of course (as) a member of the UN Security Council, China must in no way support the violation of the UN Charter or international law. .

Government-backed researchers in China dismissed Washington’s warnings about Beijing’s relationship with Moscow as a reflection of what they described as a polarizing and distorted view of the US.

The Global Times quoted Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying that the US and its allies have been viewing the Russia-Ukraine conflict through colored glasses.

It seems anyone who talks to Russia will be seen as Moscow’s side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the English-language Chinese newspaper quoted Zhang as saying.

Wang’s talks with Lavrov followed his meeting on Tuesday with Nikolai Patrushev the powerful secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, who called for closer cooperation with Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to maintain dominance by preventing an alliance between China and Russia.

While China has recently emphasized its close ties with Moscow, it must also tread carefully to avoid an escalation of tensions with the West as it looks to stimulate its economy after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isolation from the West is not something (Beijing) wants to risk, Yu Jie, senior China fellow at the Asia-Pacific program at Chatham House, a British think tank, said in comments published Wednesday. President Xi and his colleagues are beginning to realize that cooperation with Russia has substantial limits to avoid undermining China’s political priorities and long-term economic interests.

Wang’s trip to Moscow took place against a backdrop of heavy fighting in Ukraine, where neither side appears to have gained momentum. Ukraine’s presidential office said at least seven civilians were killed between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Speaking at a patriotic concert, Putin on Wednesday hailed heroic Russian troops and claimed Moscow’s forces were fighting for the country’s historic borders to protect its interests, people, culture, language and territory.

When we stand together, we have no equal, he shouted to enthusiastic crowds at a Moscow sports arena.

The growing relationship between China and Russia is another example of how war can spill over into dangerous new terrain.

Another was Putin’s announcement on Tuesday that Russia would suspend its participation in the New START Treaty raising new concerns about the fate of the arms pact, which was already on life support.

Last fall, Moscow decided to allow US inspections of its nuclear sites to resume, but refused to hold a planned round of consultations under the pact.

Russia’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday swiftly approved Putin’s move to suspend the treaty, with officials and lawmakers calling it an 11th-hour warning to Washington.

Reflecting Beijing’s cautious stance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the treaty was key to peace and stability and that China hoped both sides would properly resolve their differences.

Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.

