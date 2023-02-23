Wednesday News & Notes from SRF Carolina International | Nation event

Ah, self-doubt. This little earworm that takes up a lot of space in many people’s brains. We know it’s not helpful, but how do we politely tell him to jump?

Self-doubt destroys our confidence, undermining our true abilities and preventing us from reaching our potential. At worst, a lack of confidence can even be dangerous when it comes to riding and being around horses.

We all know that our horses are attuned to our emotions and react accordingly. Any negativity we felt translated directly to our horse, through our body language, our aids, and perhaps even the energy that was being projected.

Your Horse Magazine has shared a practical way to rationalize those thoughts of not being good enough by taking actual evidence into account, rather than the distorted perspective from which self-doubt is often initiated.

For example, the fact that we once fell while fighting a trachehner does not mean that we are more likely to fall every time there is one on the course, no matter how loudly the little worm tries to tell us that skeptic of the ear tells us yes.

If we believe that self-doubt though, tensing up at the approach, cutting our brakes too low because we were scared, flapping our hands around because we weren’t thinking straight, then we’re more likely to make the same mistake again.

Check out how to keep that self-doubt in check here.

US weekend forecast

Full Gallop Farm Mid-February HT (Aiken, SC) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]

Pine Top Advance HT (Thomson, GA) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]

Three Lakes Winter II HT at Caudle Ranch (Groveland, FL) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]

Wednesday News and Reading

Ever since I devoured the Silver Brumby books as a child, I’ve been fascinated by wild horses—and this historic herd in the Tehachapi Mountains of Central California is truly a sight to behold. The origins of the 100-strong Oak Creek Horse herd are unknown, although they are believed to be descendants of the western working Morgan horses used on cattle ranches in the late 1800s. In this article, herd manager Diana Palmer explains that how she and her husband are working towards a sustainable future for the wild herd. [Behold the Beauty of the Wild]

As we all know, animals do not speak; if they’re in pain, they don’t say, “hey there, that hurts.” And so it’s up to us to teach animals to talk, AKA non-verbally signaling that something might be wrong. Here are six signs to look out for that could indicate your equine companion needs some TLC. [Horse Speak for Ouch]

Irish outfit driver Abi Lyle talks about the nerves of competition and how not to get overwhelmed by the situation. Abis’ international debut indoor competition took place at The London International Horse Show in December, and instead of letting the excitement get the better of her, she focused on her mindset. [A Good State of Mind]

The critically endangered Suffolk Punch has recently had a welcome addition to the breed with this cute little foal, Florrie. Dating back to the early 16th century, the Suffolk Punch was originally developed for farm work. With the advent of mechanized farms, the breed’s numbers declined and it is now listed as critical, which is why Florrie is a special little lady. [Just Look at Those Fluffy Ears!]

Is zebra print the way to go to deter those pesky horse flies? Scientists have known for a while that flies don’t like to land on striped surfaces, but new research has taken this a step further by using different carpets in a variety of patterns to see what flies think of different statements of fashion.[Can I Have That in Zebra Print?]

Dreaming of channeling your passion for horses into a profitable business? When your business is an extension of your passion, it’s very easy to forget that the purpose of a business is to make money. Here are eight tips to make sure your heart business is also good for your bank balance. [Putting the Emphasis on Profit]

Sponsor’s corner

Have you sent yours Carolina International Login yet? Entries close on February 28, but it makes your event organizer that much happier to send yours in early. Check out the omnibus list here.

Video Vacation

This is how I’ll be grabbing my margarita later in honor of National Margarita Day