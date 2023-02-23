International
Wednesday News & Notes from SRF Carolina International | Nation event
Ah, self-doubt. This little earworm that takes up a lot of space in many people’s brains. We know it’s not helpful, but how do we politely tell him to jump?
Self-doubt destroys our confidence, undermining our true abilities and preventing us from reaching our potential. At worst, a lack of confidence can even be dangerous when it comes to riding and being around horses.
We all know that our horses are attuned to our emotions and react accordingly. Any negativity we felt translated directly to our horse, through our body language, our aids, and perhaps even the energy that was being projected.
Your Horse Magazine has shared a practical way to rationalize those thoughts of not being good enough by taking actual evidence into account, rather than the distorted perspective from which self-doubt is often initiated.
For example, the fact that we once fell while fighting a trachehner does not mean that we are more likely to fall every time there is one on the course, no matter how loudly the little worm tries to tell us that skeptic of the ear tells us yes.
If we believe that self-doubt though, tensing up at the approach, cutting our brakes too low because we were scared, flapping our hands around because we weren’t thinking straight, then we’re more likely to make the same mistake again.
Check out how to keep that self-doubt in check here.
US weekend forecast
Full Gallop Farm Mid-February HT (Aiken, SC) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]
Pine Top Advance HT (Thomson, GA) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]
Three Lakes Winter II HT at Caudle Ranch (Groveland, FL) [Website] [Entries] [Ride Times] [Volunteer] [Scoring]
Wednesday News and Reading
Ever since I devoured the Silver Brumby books as a child, I’ve been fascinated by wild horses—and this historic herd in the Tehachapi Mountains of Central California is truly a sight to behold. The origins of the 100-strong Oak Creek Horse herd are unknown, although they are believed to be descendants of the western working Morgan horses used on cattle ranches in the late 1800s. In this article, herd manager Diana Palmer explains that how she and her husband are working towards a sustainable future for the wild herd. [Behold the Beauty of the Wild]
As we all know, animals do not speak; if they’re in pain, they don’t say, “hey there, that hurts.” And so it’s up to us to teach animals to talk, AKA non-verbally signaling that something might be wrong. Here are six signs to look out for that could indicate your equine companion needs some TLC. [Horse Speak for Ouch]
Irish outfit driver Abi Lyle talks about the nerves of competition and how not to get overwhelmed by the situation. Abis’ international debut indoor competition took place at The London International Horse Show in December, and instead of letting the excitement get the better of her, she focused on her mindset. [A Good State of Mind]
The critically endangered Suffolk Punch has recently had a welcome addition to the breed with this cute little foal, Florrie. Dating back to the early 16th century, the Suffolk Punch was originally developed for farm work. With the advent of mechanized farms, the breed’s numbers declined and it is now listed as critical, which is why Florrie is a special little lady. [Just Look at Those Fluffy Ears!]
Is zebra print the way to go to deter those pesky horse flies? Scientists have known for a while that flies don’t like to land on striped surfaces, but new research has taken this a step further by using different carpets in a variety of patterns to see what flies think of different statements of fashion.[Can I Have That in Zebra Print?]
Dreaming of channeling your passion for horses into a profitable business? When your business is an extension of your passion, it’s very easy to forget that the purpose of a business is to make money. Here are eight tips to make sure your heart business is also good for your bank balance. [Putting the Emphasis on Profit]
Sponsor’s corner
Have you sent yours Carolina International Login yet? Entries close on February 28, but it makes your event organizer that much happier to send yours in early. Check out the omnibus list here.
Video Vacation
This is how I’ll be grabbing my margarita later in honor of National Margarita Day
|
Sources
2/ https://eventingnation.com/wednesday-news-notes-from-srf-carolina-international-7/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine