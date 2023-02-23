International
News: From international schools in Africa to South America: Hellen Omani
After teaching in her home country of Kenya for 12 years, Hellen Ommani moved to South America to her new home at Colegio Panamericano in 2022 with the help of Search Associates (SEARCH). For Hellen, teaching in international schools at home and abroad requires excellent preparation and classroom management, but she exclaims,
Now, I get paid to explore the world, meet people from different cultures, eat different foods and learn different languages!
Helen’s desire to work with children stemmed from her struggles with math and physics in high school. She says, “It took a Mr. Nyaosi who befriended me and turned me into a physics genius. After her brother and friend Henry took over as her mentor, Hellen excelled and took the lead in those subjects that no girl loved them. She discovered her calling:
I learned during that time that you cannot teach unless you first win the hearts of the students! And that’s exactly what I plan to do for the rest of my life: win the hearts of my students and help them overcome their challenges. There is nothing more satisfying and rewarding than inspiring another human being and seeing the positive impact on their lives.
Hellen earned her undergraduate degree at Kenyatta University before a postgraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics Education from the University of Nairobi. As soon as she started her first teaching job at a government school in Kenya, she knew she would have to break out of the box. She wanted her students to be able to think critically and freely about concepts. After teaching for five years, Hellen attended and made an appointment at a small international school and never looked back. With the support of Light Academy, Mombasa, Hellen trained in the International Baccalaureate (IB) and the rest is history, she says. She taught for three years at the Academy of Light, followed by seven years at Naisula School, Nairobi.
After the Hellenic children grew up, she was ready to make a move to international schools in other continents. A friend who had taught abroad for a while prompted him to join Search Associates (SEARCH). Wow, it did that work out!
I received two offers within the first week of activation. I chose Colegio Panamericano because there is a Kenyan community in Colombia and all my questions and concerns about the location were satisfactorily answered. I also found out through the community that there was a fellow Kenyan already at the school who gave me the best advice on what to wear and how best to settle in.
When Hellen signed the contract with Colegio Panamericano, she had planned for her 14-year-old daughter to stay in Kenya with her mother, but this did not give her peace of mind. She nervously contacted the administration to make the request to bring Billie. Helen recalls,
I was allowed, and that’s really when I knew I had made the right decision. The support I received from my director, Mrs. Anne Lang and my high school principal, Mr. Jerill Adams, it’s been great.
Billie has benefited immensely from attending international schools. Hellen describes her daughter as more open-minded and tolerant of others: She now understands that different does not mean wrong. More creative in her thinking and expression, Billie has embraced project-based learning and now a new language, Spanish.
When asked what advice Hellen would give teachers about teaching overseas, she says:
Join Search Associates and follow every tip from your associates! They know what they are doing. My greatest help came from my co-workers John and Susan Ritter; they made sure everything was in order. . . and were always an email away. . .Finally, be patient; it may take some time, but it’s worth it in the long run.
