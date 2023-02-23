A year after Russia’s war of unprovoked aggression, the G7 is more united than ever on Ukraine





This Friday, February 24, 2023, marks one year since the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. As ambassadors of the G7 accredited to Paraguay (Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union*), we wish to reaffirm to the Paraguayan public that Russia’s war of aggression threatens not only Ukraine, but also the Charter of the United Nations and its principles. As such, it is a matter of peace, security and stability that concerns us all. Failure to address this fact would condone illegal aggression and increase the risk that other countries will face similar aggression. Throughout this year, G7 members, together with international partners, have supported Ukraine in the form of bilateral, regional and multilateral actions, which always hold Russia accountable for its actions. We would like to recognize Paraguay’s constructive role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council from 2022. G7 members commit to providing financial, military, humanitarian and development assistance to Ukraine and we will maintain our solidarity of strong to mitigate the effects of the invasion. G7 members reaffirm our full support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. According to international law, especially the UN Charter, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory. G7 members have imposed and will continue to impose economic sanctions against the Russian Federation targeting individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia that provide political or economic support to Russia’s illegal efforts to change the status of Ukrainian territory. Also, during this year, G7 members have faced the disinformation campaigns of the Russian Federation, raising awareness and truthfully denouncing the facts that have influenced public opinion, both here in Paraguay and around the world. Once again, the Ukrainian people have shown their resilience and courage. This unjustifiable war has forcibly displaced millions of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, and resulted in thousands of casualties. G7 members and like-minded countries, such as Paraguay, have responded not only with aid, but also by providing shelter to victims of the Russian invasion. The Russian Federation has deliberately used energy and food as a weapon, knowingly recognizing that people around the world will suffer from a worsening supply situation. Russia’s war of aggression has caused global disruptions in oil, gas, grain and fertilizer supplies. This affects us all, but especially the most vulnerable. G7 members call on all countries that support a rules-based international order, including Paraguay, to demand that the Russian Federation stop this aggression, which is a clear violation of international law. The Russian Federation must also be held responsible for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. A comprehensive, just and lasting peace can only be achieved if it is in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. A year after Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, G7 members are more united than ever over Ukraine.

