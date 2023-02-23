The final budget proposals for 2023/24 are revealed





Our Cabinet has published its responses to the 2023/24 budget consultation after considering feedback on the proposals. The proposals will be considered at this evening’s cabinet meeting and can be viewed on our cabinet meeting website (agenda item 7). Cabinet is proposing a balanced revenue budget of 131 million for 2023/24 and a 2023/24 capital plan of 90 million for consideration by Council on 7 March 2023. As part of the budget consultation process, a range of comments were received on the draft proposals through an online questionnaire, participation in the Ask Us Facebook Live session and from responses and comments made to social media posts. The Monitoring and Control Board also reviewed the proposals and made recommendations. Torbay residents supported most of the proposals put forward and in response to feedback some changes have been made to the initial proposals. These include the following: In recognition of the current economic climate which may affect sponsorship levels, additional money will be allocated to support the distribution of the English Riviera Air Show.

Admiral Swimming Pool in Brixham and Swim Torquay will each receive 12,000 towards their ongoing costs.

100,000 will support the new role within the council which will focus on improving Torbays town centers to meet the council’s ambitions.

50,000 for additional resources to support the Planning Service particularly around enforcement and heritage works.

3 million borrowing facilities within the Capital Plan for community-led affordable housing schemes, which will enable local organizations to buy and improve properties for affordable housing. Cllr Steve Darling, Leader of Torbay Council said; Thank you to everyone who took the time to view the proposals and provide feedback. The priority for our partnership administration is to deliver a balanced budget that ensures we can serve and support communities and make Torbay a great place to live, enjoy and invest. The changes we have made to the original proposals allow us to support more people which means we can deliver on our ambition to build a stronger, safer and fairer Torbay. Clr Darren Cowell, Deputy Leader of Torbay Council said; The organisation’s financial management over the last few years means that this budget contains no cuts to services, despite the government only offering a one-year repayment and ongoing uncertainty over local government funding. Our proposals are broad which take into account the external financial challenges as well as ensuring we meet our ambition for a thriving Torbay. We will continue to work with our community partners to support our residents, whether that’s through signage for services or making sure everyone has the opportunity to know about our work and get involved in shaping the the future of Torbay. The final Cabinet budget proposals will be considered at the Council meeting to be held on 7 March 2023 when the budget will be set and Council tax levels will be set. This will include orders from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority, Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner and for Brixham Town Council, with a general council tax for Torbay being imposed. Details of the meetings when the budget proposals will be discussed are available on the monthly meeting calendar page. Share this page:

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on Reddit

Print this pageListen to the website

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.torbay.gov.uk/news/pr8850/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos