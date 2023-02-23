CDC Africa Urgent Support to Avoid Expiration of COVID-19 Vaccines in Africa – CDC Africa





Vaccines against COVID-19 are an essential tool to control the ongoing pandemic, minimizing social disruption and economic consequences, and further reducing the emergence of new variants. The start of 2021 was significant for the continent as the first vaccines for COVID-19 were received through the Access Global Vaccines COVID-19, known as the COVAX facility. The continent immediately began a widespread vaccination effort to ensure that the population is protected from this harmful virus. The distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 remains the largest, fastest and most complex story of the continental movement. CDC Africa’s commitment to protecting the continent’s health was amply demonstrated in vaccine rollout processes. The agency provided leadership in ensuring fair, equitable and timely distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa. However, vaccination presented its share of challenges, particularly vaccine shortages and insufficient funding to provide vaccines. Lengthy procurement processes for large volumes of vaccine supplies gave most Member States a short window for vaccine delivery leading to potential expiry of doses. As part of Africa CDC’s strategic response to the pandemic and efforts to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people on the continent and accelerate economic recovery, partnered with the Mastercard Foundation in establishing the Saving Life and Livelihood program in June 2021. The three-year partnership aims to rapidly expand vaccination against COVID-19 on the continent with the objective of achieving 70% coverage by the end of the project’s implementation period. At the beginning of this partnership, there was a solid commitment to apply targeted interventions in critical areas to accelerate the increase in vaccination rates. A major setback was the urgent need to speed up vaccination programs in some Member States whose vaccine doses would run out within a month. Consequently, emergency support interventions were expanded to support Member States that reported adverse events after immunization and very low vaccination coverage against COVID-19. The first member states to benefit from this support included Cameroon, Namibia, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lesotho, Morocco, Tanzania AND Zambia. The urgent support to prevent and reduce the expiration of the COVID-19 vaccines and the creation of demand led to the establishment of new COVID-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) and the strengthening of existing CVCs to increase the population’s access to vaccination sites. Similarly, the logistics of supplying vaccines from the central cold rooms to the centers was established, including the ancillary equipment needed to support their operation. This was further reinforced by deploying an increased staffing capacity of health workers to expedite vaccine distribution. Targeted risk communication and community engagement in generating demand among the population, including countering negative perceptions of the vaccine, contributed greatly to the program’s success. The success of emergency support was attributed to extensive coordination mechanisms and national support from Ministries of Health, National Institutes of Public Health (NIHP) or country equivalents. The national level collaborated closely with the country engagement workflow of the Saving Lives and Livelihood programme. Challenges fueling the successful implementation of the program were noted, particularly vaccine apathy coupled with traditional and cultural practices. Among others, natural disasters hosting limited access and access to the Internet for timely data entry and reporting were recorded. Most activities are at or above target, including distribution of vaccines, auxiliary vaccine supplies, setting up of new CVCs and deployment of trained vaccinators. In some Member States, support translated into strengthening and creating new vaccination sites, bringing services closer to communities. Further, there was tremendous workforce development through the recruitment and training of community health workers to support future vaccination campaigns. Through the emergency support model from Africa CDC and Mastercard Foundation, 2 573 762 doses have been administered, preventing their premature expiration. Cumulatively, including large-scale vaccination measures, the total number of vaccines administered on the continent through Africa CDC support as of February 20, 2023, is 23,159,340. The Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative aims to expand its impact by accelerating and integrating vaccination against COVID-19 with other public health priority areas such as routine immunization in health system strengthening in Africa. For more information, contact: Ms. Dorothy Njagi

Communications Officer – Africa CDC

