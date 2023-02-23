Welsh Government response to the latest NHS performance data in Wales





In April last year we set a target to eliminate the number of patient pathways waiting more than a year for their first outpatient appointment by the end of 2022. We knew this would be challenging, but we wanted to see a real effort focused on this from health boards. We are disappointed that this ambitious target, which was not set in England, has not been achieved. We will continue to press health boards to focus on taller waiters once the emergency cases have been dealt with. December was one of the toughest months in the history of the NHS, with high rates of Covid and flu, high demand caused by concerns over Strep A and industrial action affecting activity. Despite the pressures, progress continues to be made in planned and urgent care in the NHS in Wales. Official statistics show that around 320,000 consultations+ were carried out in hospitals alone in December and in one week in December primary care (GP surgeries etc) had contact with over 400,000 patients. We are pleased to see that due to the extraordinary efforts of our NHS staff, the total number of patient routes has fallen for the third month in a row, while in England these have increased. We are also pleased that progress continues to be made on longer waits and two-year waits for treatment have fallen for the ninth consecutive month, down 36% since the peak in March. While in many specialty areas two-year waits have been eliminated altogether, there are seven specialty areas where wait numbers are extremely long. We continue to press health boards to focus on those areas where the lists are longest and to explain how they plan to match the performance standards achieved elsewhere in the UK. Despite missing the outpatient target, the number of routes waiting more than a year for their first outpatient appointment fell 12.1% in December compared to the previous month and fell for the fourth consecutive month to the lowest level since January 2021. We have seen a 27% decrease from the peak reached in August 2022. As is the situation regarding long treatment waits – 9 out of 10 of those waiting over 52 weeks are in just seven specialties. We are particularly relieved to see an improvement in urgent care access times in January, however the position remains unsustainable, particularly in light of ongoing industrial action and other concurrent risks to the system. Thankfully January saw lower levels of demand for ambulance services which, alongside targeted action taken to increase capacity, including the provision of nearly 600 community beds, enabled an improvement in response times for Red and Amber. Performance also improved against emergency department waiting time targets of four and twelve hours, and the average time spent in emergency departments decreased to two hours and thirty-five minutes, the best since April 2021. While emergency care performance has improved over the past month, it is not where we expect it to be, we are still seeing many people experiencing delays across the system. We continue to drive system improvements, including expanding same-day urgent care services to open seven days a week, improving the management of 999 patients on the phone and implementing operational guidelines to support hospital flow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos