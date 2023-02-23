Make sure you’re ready to vote before May’s local elections

On May 4, 2023, the residents of the municipalities will have their say in the ballot box on who represents them in the council.

With local elections taking place on 4 May 2023, the council is reminding residents that they must show photo ID to vote at a polling station and apply for free ID now if they need it.

Everyone is asked to make sure they are ready by checking they have an accepted form of ID. Accepted ID includes a passport, driver’s license, blue badge and some concessionary travel permits such as a senior’s bus pass. You can use the expired ID if you are still recognizable from the photo.

“We are asking anyone who does not have a photo ID to apply in time”

You can also apply for photo ID in person by visiting customer services at Number One Riverside in Rochdale, open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Staff will help you complete the online form, take your photo and submit your application, all free of charge.

A letter is being sent to families to inform them of the changes to local elections and how to apply for a postal vote. If you intend to apply for postal voting, you will not be affected by the changes and no additional ID will be required.

So far over 150 residents have applied for free voter ID (certificate of voter authority) and council elections manager Clare Poole said she expects this to increase significantly in the coming weeks: “Tuesday, April 25, 2023 is the deadline to apply for a photo ID, but we’re asking anyone who doesn’t have a photo ID to apply in time and not risk missing out on their vote in May. If you are voting at a polling station, it is important to bring an accepted form of ID, otherwise you will not be issued a ballot paper. Alternatively, you can apply to vote by mail, where photo ID is not required, but you’ll need to apply for a postal vote by April 18, 2023 if you don’t already have one. “And please let us know if you plan to visit a polling station and have a specific accessibility request so we can make sure your needs are met.”

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station was introduced by the UK Government’s Electoral Act, which was passed in 2022 and comes into force for the first time in May 2023.

The UK Government's Electoral Act, which comes into force for the first time this May, also means extra measures are being put in place at polling stations to make the voting process more accessible, including help for voters with disabilities.

Key dates to remember:

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Deadline to apply or change a postal vote: 17:00 Tuesday, April 18, 2023

17:00 Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Deadline to apply for a photo ID (Certificate of Voter Authority): 17:00 Tuesday, April 25, 2023

17:00 Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Deadline to apply for proxy voting: 17:00 Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Clare added: “Local elections are a chance to say who represents you on the council and the power of democracy should not be underestimated. We are doing everything we can to encourage residents to vote, working to ensure people are aware of the changes, understand what forms of ID are accepted and for those who don’t have one, how to apply for free ID of the voter. We are also offering support in person as we appreciate that not everyone will be able to apply online. “So if you need help with applying, visit rochdale.gov.uk/elections, call us on 0300 303 0345 or call us and see us at Number One Riverside in Rochdale.”

