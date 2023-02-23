Make sure you’re ready to vote before May’s local elections
Published:
February 23, 2023
With local elections taking place on 4 May 2023, the council is reminding residents that they must show photo ID to vote at a polling station and apply for free ID now if they need it.
Everyone is asked to make sure they are ready by checking they have an accepted form of ID. Accepted ID includes a passport, driver’s license, blue badge and some concessionary travel permits such as a senior’s bus pass. You can use the expired ID if you are still recognizable from the photo.
“We are asking anyone who does not have a photo ID to apply in time”
You can also apply for photo ID in person by visiting customer services at Number One Riverside in Rochdale, open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Staff will help you complete the online form, take your photo and submit your application, all free of charge.
A letter is being sent to families to inform them of the changes to local elections and how to apply for a postal vote. If you intend to apply for postal voting, you will not be affected by the changes and no additional ID will be required.
So far over 150 residents have applied for free voter ID (certificate of voter authority) and council elections manager Clare Poole said she expects this to increase significantly in the coming weeks:
“Tuesday, April 25, 2023 is the deadline to apply for a photo ID, but we’re asking anyone who doesn’t have a photo ID to apply in time and not risk missing out on their vote in May. If you are voting at a polling station, it is important to bring an accepted form of ID, otherwise you will not be issued a ballot paper. Alternatively, you can apply to vote by mail, where photo ID is not required, but you’ll need to apply for a postal vote by April 18, 2023 if you don’t already have one.
“And please let us know if you plan to visit a polling station and have a specific accessibility request so we can make sure your needs are met.”
The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station was introduced by the UK Government’s Electoral Act, which was passed in 2022 and comes into force for the first time in May 2023.
The UK Government’s Electoral Act, which comes into force for the first time this May, also means extra measures are being put in place at polling stations to make the voting process more accessible, including help for voters with disabilities.
Key dates to remember:
Deadline to register to vote: Monday, April 17, 2023
Deadline to apply or change a postal vote: 17:00 Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Deadline to apply for a photo ID (Certificate of Voter Authority): 17:00 Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Deadline to apply for proxy voting: 17:00 Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Clare added: “Local elections are a chance to say who represents you on the council and the power of democracy should not be underestimated. We are doing everything we can to encourage residents to vote, working to ensure people are aware of the changes, understand what forms of ID are accepted and for those who don’t have one, how to apply for free ID of the voter. We are also offering support in person as we appreciate that not everyone will be able to apply online.
“So if you need help with applying, visit rochdale.gov.uk/elections, call us on 0300 303 0345 or call us and see us at Number One Riverside in Rochdale.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos