International
Univ. of Utah to pay $5 million to parents of slain international student Zhifan Dong
The University of Utah announced this week that it will pay a $5 million settlement to the parents of an international student from China who was murdered last year.
Zhifan Dong, 19, died in what police say was a domestic violence homicide in a Salt Lake City motel room on February 11, 2022. Her then-boyfriend and co-worker, Haoyu Wang, has been charged with her death. An internal university review published in July found that school housing staff members repeatedly failed to recognize that Dong was at risk in the weeks before her death.
While we continue to mourn Zhifan’s death, we are grateful to take this important step toward justice for our daughter, Dong’s father, Mingsheng Dong, and her mother, Junfang Shen, said in a statement. STATEMENT Tuesday for the deal. We hope Zhifan is remembered and her memory inspires others to help prevent intimate partner violence and save lives on campus and throughout our communities.
Wang, 26, has been charged with murder and is in prison. He has been declared incompetent to stand trial and has pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Joseph C. Alamilla.
At the settlement, the school admitted its failure to protect Dong.
The university acknowledges the shortcomings in its housing and residential education team’s response to the complex situation that resulted in Zhifan Dong’s death and acknowledges the terrible loss the Dong Family has suffered, the school said.
University President Taylor Randall said the agreement demonstrates the schools’ seriousness in honoring Zhifan Dong and commitment to ongoing work to address all aspects of student safety.
Dong’s murder is a reminder that intimate partner violence is a social problem that transcends borders and cultures and manifests itself in many ways, Randall said in a statement. No one should have to endure the loss of a child to violence, and our university will remain diligent, continue to improve, and advance the health and well-being of our students.
The Dongs’ parents said in an interview in July that the university had made no missteps in responding to their daughters’ safety concerns.
We felt betrayed and lied to, they said. This is bureaucratic arrogance, contempt for life and an unforgivable mistake.
On Jan. 14, 2022, nearly a month before she was killed, Dong notified the school’s housing department that Salt Lake City police had arrested Wang two days earlier and charged him with assaulting her during a fight, according to university documents. But housing workers didn’t report the arrest to school police until a month later after Dong was missing. The records also showed that staff members repeatedly confused Dongs name with Wang and mistakenly called the phone number of another student who had the same name as Wang, who is also an international student from China.
The school said the deal will be voted on in the coming days, as any legal settlement in Utah involving a state entity that exceeds $1 million requires legislative approval. (Gov. Spencer Cox has already signed the resolution.) The settlement, which does not include state appropriations or funds from student tuition, resolves outstanding legal claims against the university, the university said in an official. STATEMENT. Following an internal review, the school took disciplinary action against three housing staff and two others resigned.
In addition to the financial settlement, the school said it will create a memorial on campus in Dong’s memory.
Dong is the second University of Utah student in four years to be killed after filing domestic violence reports with school officials. Lauren McCluskey, a track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018, had called campus police more than 20 times to report harassment. In 2020, the McCluskeys secured a multimillion-dollar settlement from the university through Parker & McConkie, the law firm representing the Dong family.
