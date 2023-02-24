International Ocean Observing System Moves to NC Coast | News Services





This week, a team of scientists and engineers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) left Charleston, South Carolina, aboard the research vessel Neil Armstrong to begin test deployments in preparation for the installation of an observation system off the coast of the Carolinas. North. Researchers and scientific staff at East Carolina Universities Institute of Coastal Studies (CSI) played an important role in choosing the new location for Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) Pioneer Array, a network of platforms and sensors that will collect data. The team will deploy two test moorings occupying the shallow and deep sites of the proposed array. The deployments will complement computer modeling to ensure the mooring designs perform as expected in the mid-Atlantic bay (MAB) environment. Once the array is fully operational in 2024, the collected ocean data will be available online in near real time to anyone with an internet connection in https://oceanobservatories.org/. The information helps to track, predict, manage and adapt to changes in the marine environment. Coastal communities use ocean observation data to prepare for floods and other natural disasters. Instrumented arrays collect physical, chemical, geological and biological data from the air-sea interface to the seafloor, providing a wealth of information for research and education. The Institute for Coastal Studies is excited about the observations that will be made from these instruments, allowing us to better address the impacts of climate change on the coastal ocean and improve ocean/weather/storm forecasts through data sharing, said Reide Corbett. , executive director of CSI. . Beyond the instruments on water, the new partnerships and collaborations created as part of this deployment will provide the ability to better engage this diverse socio-economic region, with disadvantaged groups most affected by sea level rise and climate change. compared to many coastal regions. . The MAB location is expected to have different wind, wave and current conditions than the New England shelf, where the Pioneer Array collected data from 2016-2022. Additionally, the deployments at the new location will be in shallower and deeper water depths than those off the New England coast. OOI is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to collect and disseminate ocean data at selected locations for 25 years or more. This longevity of data collection makes it possible for researchers to identify both short-term processes and long-term trends in the ocean. NSF chose the location off the coast of NC based on input from the science community during a series 2022 seminars. An update on displacement from WHOI Dr. Al Plueddemann is scheduled for April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Studies Institute on ECU’s Outer Banks campus as part of Science of Sound series of lectures. The event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend, the program will be streamed live and archived for later viewing at CSI YouTube Channel. ### East Carolina University News Services

