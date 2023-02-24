Active International TV & Video News 2.23.23





SIDE: MAIN TOPICS OF MEASUREMENT At the recent ANA Media Conference held in Orlando, four main themes emerged in panels on measurement. First is the breakdown of silos as measurement is more focused on addressing all parts of the media ecosystem, with all players being invited into conversations about media measurement and performance. The second is the importance of interoperability as cross-platform and cross-screen measurement is a top priority for media professionals today. The third theme, a spotlight on privacy, addresses the balance of understanding who saw which ad when, and what action, if any, a person took in response to the need to keep customer data private. The fourth theme, a look at multicultural media, describes how investments support equity, expand reach, and can help move the needle on measurement. (Drum: 17.2.23) THE JIC COUNCIL, NOT THE COMMITTEE The Video Advertising Bureau announced in recent weeks at the ANA Media Conference that the JIC (Joint Industry Council) sales industry was created to certify many new advertising currencies used to buy and sell premium TV and video ads. When asked how it differs from the cross-media measurement platform that AKSH is developing with data from VAB and other partners, the representative referred to it as a council, not a committee, and that it does not seek to count coins, nor does it appear to be one. coin. Further, it simply seeks to be a council that seeks to be unifying. And also seeks to cooperate with buyers and sellers. (MediaPost: 20/2/23) TV COMMERCIAL EFFECTIVENESS New research from MediaScience for Comcast found that traditional TV ads are more effective than mobile ads. Among respondents, 94% of viewers saw the ad that was presented twice in the content they were viewing and 71% of the content of the advertising messages was seen; giving an average unaided recall rate of 44%. In contrast, 64% of mobile viewers saw an average ad, and those who did see the ad viewed only 30% of its content. This gave an average unaided recall score of 20%. In fairness to mobile, it may be unrealistic to use 30-second ads on this platform due to the lower attention span of such audiences. (Media dynamics: 2/15/23) THE MOST FAVORITE TV AND NETWORKS TVREV rounded up the most watched TV shows and networks from the week ending February 19. Sports like men’s college basketball and PGA Tour Golf take center stage now that the NFL season is over. Other highly watched programs include morning shows (e.g Good morning America, The Today Show, CBS Mornings), game shows (eg The price is right, family feud), News (ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt), drama (eg Law and Order SVU, Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, NCIS), and of course, Friends. (TVREV: 21/2/23) ACTIVE SEASON THREE WHAT IS THE PODCAST Active International’s Whats Next Podcast is back for its third season, hosted by Karim Kanji. In the first episode of the season, Karim met with Leon Clark, VP/General Manager EW Scripps KGTV ABC10 – San Diego. Leon shared insights on company culture, his background, what Black History Month means to him, and more! Leon, who has over 25 years of management and operations experience in television, digital and radio, explained the importance Scripps places on honest dialogue and giving people a safe space because when you share your story, you feel like it’s just the story your But the reality is that it is the story of many people. You are the only one who has been given the voice to share. (CIS: 22/2/23)

