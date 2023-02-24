Swissport International AG – Swissport recognized by STAT Trade Times as International Land Organizer of the Year





Swissport was named “International Ground Handler of the Year” by STAT Trade Times, the leading international source of shipping, transportation, aviation and tourism news, at the Air Cargo Africa conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. The STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Transportation consists of 18 categories to recognize organizations and initiatives that drive excellence in the air cargo industry. Among the competitors are airlines, airports, but also specific products and services, all with the aim of promoting the growth and development of the aviation industry. The global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling has been relentless in driving its service and process innovations in air cargo ground logistics for many years. Alongside digitization and service delivery processes, the introduction of a simplified weekly Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2021 and 2022 was a game changer in customer relations as it fosters an open culture of feedback and collaboration and drives customer satisfaction. “I dedicate this award to all Swissport Cargo teams around the world. It is a testament to our commitment, professionalism and dedication to delivering operational excellence and ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” says Dirk Goovaerts, CEMEA Managing Director & Global Cargo Chair. “This recognition confirms Swissport’s position as a global leader in air cargo handling. Our goal is to leverage technology and innovation to deliver best-in-class, sustainable and cost-effective services to our air cargo customers.” Service innovations include the Swissport Cargo app, which the company is using on new mobile devices to increase efficiency. It eliminates paper-based processes and contributes to the achievement of Cargo iQ milestones such as RCF and NFD. Cargo kiosks, door management and slot booking are other innovations that drive process efficiency in our cargo centers and increase security at the interfaces between carriers, us and the airlines. A significant potential also lies in the further improvement of cooperation throughout the logistics chain. Swissport has connected its systems to the systems of the airport community, for example at the airports in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Liege and in Johannesburg. This enables shippers to use the cargo community system across agents. On the service side, Swissport continues to focus on high-yield market segments and product lines. Here, logistics for temperature-controlled cargo such as perishables or pharmacy, continues to support our top line. Swissport has continuously expanded its global presence and currently operates 117 air cargo hubs, some of which are certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA’s CEIV Pharma and the UK’s MHRA. A more recent product innovation was recently launched in Kenya, where Swissport created its ‘Flower Corridor’ initiative to create a highly efficient and secure supply chain for fresh cut flowers with maximum handling efficiency, safety and extended life for florists.

