The Women in Leadership Initiative hosts Gloria Somolekae G94, H22 on International Women’s Day





In celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, Women in Leadership Initiative (WiL), in partnership with Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, School of Information Studies AND Office of Diversity and Inclusion, is pleased to bring Gloria Somolekae G94, H22 back to campus for a personal keynote address titled DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality: Challenges and Prospects. This presentation will provide a global focus on technology and education, with an emphasis on how women and girls around the globe can be empowered in the digital age. The event will be held in Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center from 1 to 2 p.m. All students, faculty and staff are welcome and encouraged to attend. Registration is required in advance and can be done online. As a barrier-breaking academic in her home country of Botswana and a dedicated public servant, Somolekae has been a leader in women’s rights, democracy and development in Botswana and throughout Southern Africa. Somolekae, who earned a Ph.D. in public administration from the Maxwell School, was the first Botswana citizen to earn a Ph.D. in public administration, and the first woman in the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at the University of Botswana as one of only a small number of women in academics at the university at the time. In 2022, Somolekae was recognized with an Honorary Degree from Syracuse University. More about Somolekae Somolekae received a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Botswana and Swaziland in 1981. She then earned a master’s degree in public policy and administration at the International Institute of Social Studies in The Hague in 1983, before coming to Syracuse. After her studies, Somolekae returned to Botswana where she became a senior lecturer at the University of Botswana. She then worked in various policy advisor and foundation director roles in Botswana, including as rural development policy advisor for the WK Kellogg Foundation, before entering government service. The President of Botswana appointed her first to a position in the 10th Parliament of Botswana, and then to the post of Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development. It was another first for the country, the first woman to serve in a senior position in the Ministry of Finance. She was commissioned by the president to review the country’s rural development; The Somolekae report led to major policy changes in the country’s rural development programs. Along with her public service, Somolekae has had a deep presence in major civic engagement projects, helping to energize voters and engage more citizens in politics in Botswana. She co-founded and directed the Botswana Democracy Project, which was organized to help preserve and strengthen democracy by educating the public about their rights and responsibilities in a democracy and monitoring elections. She was a board member of the Emang Basadi organization, which successfully challenged a number of laws that discriminated against women and helped conceptualize the organizations efforts to encourage women to become involved in politics. She currently serves as a Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Governance and Administration Unit at the Botswana Institute for Development Policy Analysis. She is working to build capacity in governance, advocating for evidence-based policymaking. In recognition of her public service and engagement with citizens, she was awarded the Presidential Order of Honor by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana, Botswana’s highest civilian honor, in 2008; was named one of WAVE’s 50 Inspiring and Intrepid Women of Botswana as part of Botswana’s half-century independence celebrations in 2016; and was nominated by the All Africa Council of Churches, based in Kenya, as a Distinguished Person for Peace in Africa. More about WiL The WiL initiative seeks to catalyze the personal and collective advancement of women on campus. To learn more about WiL or to get involved in future programs, visitinitiatives website. Programs are open to all community members, regardless of gender identity or expression.

