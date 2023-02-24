Russia sends Soyuz rescue craft to International Space Station | Space News





Soyuz MS-23 will carry Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin, Sergei Prokopyev and NASA’s Frank Rubio to Earth later this year.

Russia has launched an uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft on a rescue mission to return two NASA cosmonauts and an astronaut whose journey to Earth has been thwarted after their original space vehicle was damaged by a mini meteorite while parked. on the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft successfully blasted off from the Russian-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday, live video from ISS partner NASA showed. Although MS-23 is scheduled to dock with the ISS early Sunday morning Moscow time, it is not expected to bring home Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and American astronaut Frank Rubioun until later this year. The three arrived at the ISS in September 2022 aboard spacecraft MS-22 and were initially scheduled to stay for about six months until the end of March. But the MS-22 began leaking coolant in December after an apparent micro-meteorite punctured an external radiator. The same thing appeared to happen again earlier this month, this time to a docked Russian cargo ship. Camera footage showed a small hole in each spacecraft. The uncrewed Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft lifted off at 7:24 PM ET on a two-day journey to the space station to replace MS-22 that suffered a coolant system leak in December 2022. Read more.. https://t.co/xG17Qs7q7n pic.twitter.com/970Cle2yK6 International Space Station (@Space_Station) February 24, 2023 MS-23, which lifted off on Friday, was originally scheduled to launch in mid-March with two cosmonauts and an astronaut on board, who would take over from Rubio, Petelin and Prokopyev to the space station. But without the replacement crew aboard MS-23, the two Russians and the American crew member will continue to work on the ISS until September. Officials had determined it was too risky to return the three to their damaged Soyuz MS-22 next month, as originally planned. Without coolant, the temperature of the cabin would rise during the return trip to Earth, potentially damaging computers and other equipment and exposing the fit crew to excessive heat. NASA said in a statement that the damaged Soyuz MS-22 is scheduled to undock from the ISS at the end of March and return to Earth for an unmanned parachute landing in Kazakhstan and post-flight analysis by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. After sending people to the space station, the capsules remain attached to the orbital research laboratory for the duration of the missions, in case of any emergency and eventually to send their crews home to Earth. In addition to the three crew awaiting the arrival of MS-23, there are four others currently on the ISS after arriving in a SpaceX Dragon capsule last October as part of the Crew-5 mission. They are scheduled to be joined next week by members of the Crew-6 mission, two American citizens, an Emirati and a Russian, who will also arrive aboard a SpaceX capsule expected to launch Monday from Florida. After several days of overlap, Crew-5 will then return to Earth. Space has remained a rare site of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/24/russia-sends-soyuz-rescue-ship-to-international-space-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos