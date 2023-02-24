International
India’s largest news agency, partly owned by Reuters, continues to cite fake sources
India’s largest news agency, Asian News International (ANI), routinely bases its articles on information from dubious institutes and seemingly nonexistent authors. according to a report published today by the Brussels-based non-profit EU DisinfoLab.
ANI, which has gained stature and revenue since the rise of nationalist Prime Minister Narinda Modi, has published hundreds of articles relying on fake sources that advance the Indian government’s agenda by discrediting rivals Pakistan and China, EU DisinfoLab said in the report. . #BadSources: How Indian News Agency ANI quoted non-existent sources.
ANI articles are used by hundreds of Indian news outlets, including The Print and Business Standard, as well as news portals such as Yahoo News. Since international news giant Thomson Reuters owns a large minority stake in ANI, its raw videos and photos are also available to Reuters subscribers.
With this network, ANI is an indirect supplier of news to millions of Indians, EU DisinfoLabs wrote.
ANI did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters said that when it used ANI content in its stories, it was rigorously vetted and vetted. He did not respond to specific questions on the apparently fake content on ANI.
The EU DisinfoLab report was published in conjunction with Story Killers, a new international collaborative journalism project investigating the disinformation-for-hire industry. Story Killers was coordinated by the French non-profit Forbidden Stories and included reporters from dozens of media outlets, including OCCRP.
According to EU DisinfoLab, ANI used reports provided by the Canadian think tank International Forum on Rights and Security (IFFRAS) as the basis for more than 200 articles published between May 2021 and January 2023.
Many of the reports included comments purportedly made at conferences organized by the expert group. The EU DisinfoLab found that most of the 70 academics and experts who were said to have spoken at these conferences did not exist at all, while an identifiable minority denied knowledge of the events.
For example, IFFRAS claims to have gathered four University of Montreal professors for a campus discussion on the Muslim Brotherhood in January 2020, but two of the alleged speakers told EU DisinfoLab that no such event had ever taken place.
IFFRAS was formed in 2012 and was chaired by former Canadian MP Mario Silva. It disbanded in 2014, and in 2019 Silva told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that it was inactive, but a website bearing her name remains online. In a 2019 investigation, the EU DisinfoLab linked the website of think tanks and those of several Canadian fake news websites to The Srivastava Groupan Indian corporation run by a self-described entrepreneur based in New Delhi.
Our guess is that IFFRAS’ sole purpose is to produce content that can be covered by ANI and then widely republished in the Indian press, the researchers wrote.
IFFRAS did not respond to a request for comment.
ANI has also published articles based on content created by the Policy Research Group, another think tank. EU DisinfoLab determined that three of their contributors, James Douglas Crickton, Magda Lipan and Valentin Popescu, do not appear to exist.
Policy Research Group editor Rama Rao said he stands by the work of his contributors and believes they are real people based on his interactions with them, though he has never met them in person.
EU DisinfoLab also found cases where ANI has based articles on reports published by the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs, a real think tank in France that has published some pro-India or anti-Pakistan articles by apparently fictional authors.
In February 2021, for example, the think tank published Deception Games: Pakistani Eyewash Action Against Terrorist Groups, under the signature of Ronald Duchemin. ANI’s long story about the report, which was critical of Pakistan’s efforts to fight financial crime, was reprinted by The Times of India and other Indian media.
The EU DisinfoLab said it could find no evidence that Duchemin existed. CPFA did not respond to a request for comment.
All of this would be laughable if it weren’t for the fact that hundreds of press articles eventually reprinted the content produced by all these fake people, the EU DisinfoLab wrote. Sadly, the vast majority of these reports are being reproduced in the Indian media, reaching hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of readers.
ANI was established as Asian Films Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. in 1971, and was renamed ANI in the 1990s. According to the Indian magazine The Caravan, Reuters bought a majority stake in the media in 1993.
ANI founder Prem Prakash and his son Sanjiv together controlled 51 percent of ANI, while Reuters held a 49 percent stake until December 2022, when the two companies announced a reduction in Reuters’ stake to comply with India’s foreign direct investment rules.
While ANI’s independence and veracity have been questioned for years, the company has remained financially healthy as other Indian news organizations have struggled financially and turned to ANI as a ready source for video and written content. It has become India’s largest news agency since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and appears to have been granted an unusual level of access to the prime minister and senior officials in his government, including five lengthy interviews with Modi himself.
On #BadSources, the EU DisInfoLab said it was worrying that ANI continued to share fake sources from IFFRAS and other dubious groups it had exposed.
[J]our journalists working at ANI should know that these sources are fabricated and if they don’t, they are failing as journalists.
