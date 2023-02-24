Russia launches the capsule to the International Space Station to rescue the three-person crew





Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two NASA cosmonauts and an astronaut whose original trip home suffered a dangerous leak while parked on the International Space Station.

The new, empty Soyuz capsule should arrive at the orbital lab on Sunday. The capsule leak in December was blamed on a micrometeorite puncturing an external radiator, draining it of coolant. The same thing appeared to happen again earlier this month, this time to a docked Russian cargo ship. Camera footage showed a small hole in each spacecraft. The Russian Space Agency delayed the launch of the Soyuz replacement, looking for a manufacturing defect. No problems were found and the agency proceeded with Friday’s pre-dawn launch of the capsule from Kazakhstan with bundles of supplies strapped to the three seats. Given the urgent need for this capsule, two senior NASA officials traveled from the US to personally observe the launch. To everyone’s relief, the capsule reached orbit safely nine minutes after liftoff, a perfect journey into orbit, NASA Mission Control’s Rob Navias reported from Houston. Officials had determined it was too risky to return NASA’s Frank Rubio and Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to their damaged Soyuz next month as originally planned. Without coolant, the temperature of the cabin would rise during the return trip to Earth, potentially damaging computers and other equipment and exposing the fit crew to excessive heat. Until the new Soyuz lifts off, contingency plans call for Rubio to move to a SpaceX crew capsule that’s docked at the space station. Prokopyev and Petelin remain stuck in their damaged Soyuz in the impossible need for a quick getaway. Having one less person on board would keep the temperature at a hopefully manageable level, the Russian engineers concluded. The damaged Soyuz will return to Earth with no one on board by the end of March so engineers can examine it. The three men launched in this Soyuz last September on what was supposed to be a six-month mission. They will now remain in space for a full year, until a new capsule is ready to replace their crew to lift off in September. It was their Soyuz that just took off with no one on board. The damaged supply ship was filled with trash and broke apart over the weekend, burning up in the atmosphere as originally planned. The Russians are continuing to look closely at both spacecraft leaks, NASA deputy space station program manager Dana Weigel told reporters earlier this week. They’re looking at everything … to try to figure it out.” NASA has a new crew of four launching atop a SpaceX rocket early Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX’s William Gerstenmaier said the four astronauts returning to Earth in a few weeks have already inspected the Dragon capsule that will take them home and everything checked out fine. (AP)

