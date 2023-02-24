The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council

A full council meeting of City of York Council (23 February 20203) has agreed to take forward the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal first formally offered by the Government on 1 August 2022.

The council meeting considered the findings of a significant public engagement and consultation undertaken late last year.

On 14 February, the Council’s Executive considered the results of that recent public consultation and referred the proposal to a full meeting of City of York Council to allow a decision based on the views of all councillors.

The public consultation on devolution for York and North Yorkshire ran from late October to mid-December 2022. Almost 2,000 people completed the survey, expressing views on a range of topics including housing, transport, skills and employment and climate change. The advisory campaign also produced 1.6 million impressions across social media channels.

The overall response to the consultation on the proposed areas of change was positive, with the majority of respondents (54%) supporting or strongly supporting the proposed governance arrangements in the scheme, including an elected mayor and a combined authority. the mayor, to unlock the benefits. of the transfer agreement. About a third (32%) of respondents opposed or strongly opposed the proposals.

Under the proposed devolution deal, York and North Yorkshire will gain new powers from central government and control of funding, including £540 million for local priorities such as economic growth, transport and the fight against climate change.

Leader of City of York Council, Councilor Keith Aspden, commented:

“The approval of the plans by the Full Council marks a critical step in progress towards unlocking devolution, with clear cross-party support to move the process forward. As an administration, we felt it was important that all councilors had an opportunity to give their views and I am pleased that the full council has played its part in moving the transfer forward.

“The results of the consultation will now be submitted to the Government and we hope that in the coming months the Secretary of State will approve the drafting of legislation to allow the creation of the Combined York and North Yorkshire Authority. If this goes through the parliamentary process as expected , we will hope to see the new Combined Authority formed and receive initial funding in the autumn.

“Devolution presents a real opportunity for York and that by working in partnership with North Yorkshire, we can use the new powers and investment promised. This creates significant potential to boost our economy and support our communities now and in the future.”

Further details of the meeting of the full City of York Council meeting can be viewed online here https://democracy.york.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=331&MId=13284