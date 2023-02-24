Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release





One year ago today, Russia launched an unprovoked and defenseless invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor Ukraine – a brutal war of choice that has killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians, forced millions more from their homes, left countless Ukrainians injured or traumatized and caused tragedy. and terror on a sovereign UN member state. Today’s solemn anniversary is an opportunity for all who believe in freedom, rules and sovereignty to recommit to supporting Ukraine’s long-standing brave defenders – and to remember that Russia’s wartime stakes extend far beyond Ukraine. The United States has rallied the world to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. Under the leadership of President Biden, the United States has provided more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the past year. This includes more than 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; more than 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems; 232 howitzers and more than two million artillery rounds; 38 High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition; a Patriot air defense battery; eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and other key air defense capabilities; 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; 31 Abrams tanks; and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers. We’ve done all of this with bipartisan support in Congress and the proud support of the American people. The United States has also rallied nations of goodwill from around the planet to condemn Russia’s aggression and rush urgently needed aid to Ukraine. The engine of our efforts is the Contact Group for the Protection of Ukraine, an extraordinary coalition of some 50 countries that I convene regularly to coordinate support for Ukraine’s defenders. Our allies and partners in the Contact Group have provided more than $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including hundreds of tanks, thousands of other armored vehicles, vital air defense systems, hundreds of artillery systems and other essential capabilities. In response to the most pressing threat to European security since the end of World War II, we have moved swiftly with our allies to unite and further strengthen NATO. The alliance has strengthened its defenses on the eastern flank. Meanwhile, the United States has deployed or deployed more than 20,000 additional US forces to Europe and deployed the first permanent US forces on NATO’s eastern flank. NATO is more united than ever and the US commitment to defend every inch of allied territory remains ironclad. One year after a war of aggression waged by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, our allies and partners around the world stand united and determined. Putin’s reckless and illegal war is not only an all-out assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty and a historic threat to European security. It is also a direct attack on the system of rules, institutions and laws that the world built at such great cost after World War II – a system that rejects aggression and respects the rights of all countries, large and small. Putin thought that Ukraine’s defenses would crumble, that America’s resolve would waver and that the world would look the other way. He was wrong. One year later, Ukraine’s brave defenders have not wavered, and neither has our commitment to supporting them for as long as necessary. Despite the Kremlin’s brutal campaign, the people of Ukraine have shown amazing bravery, skill and courage. Today and every day, we stand with the brave Ukrainians fighting to defend their country and mourn with those who have lost loved ones in Moscow’s monstrous and unnecessary war. Difficult times may lie ahead, but let’s remain clear-eyed about what is at stake in Ukraine. And let us remain united in purpose and action – and unwavering in our commitment to ensure that a world of rules and rights is not replaced by a world of tyranny and turmoil.

