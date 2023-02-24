The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield

The new sanctions ban the export of any item that Ukraine has found Russia using on the battlefield to date

UK sanctions on Russia 1,500 as FCDO targets 92 individuals and entities, including those linked to Rosatom

Putin’s closest allies also sanctioned, including his former security chief and CEO of Nord Stream 2

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has today (February 24) announced a new package of internationally coordinated sanctions and trade measures, including an export ban on any item Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date.

The hundreds of goods include aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that could be used by the Russian military industrial complex, including the production of UAV’s .

Military intelligence has indicated that component shortages in Russia as a result of the sanctions are already likely to affect their ability to produce equipment for export, such as armored vehicles, attack helicopters and air defense systems. As a result, it is very likely that Russia’s role as a reliable arms exporter and their military-industrial complex are being undermined by international sanctions. Today’s measures will damage them further, undermining Putin’s military machine, which already has to mobilize Soviet-era tanks and stockpile low-grade chip freezers.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Ukrainians are turning the tide against Russia, but they can’t do it alone. That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win. Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to ban the export to Russia of any item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.

Also sanctioned today are senior executives at Russia’s state nuclear power company Rosatom, plus executives from Russia’s 2 largest defense companies, 4 banks and other Russian elites.

Rosatom has deep ties to the Russian military-industrial complex, including Alexander Novak, who is both a supervisory board member and deputy prime minister in the Putin administration.

The state-owned firm is said to have supplied arms manufacturers with the technology and materials needed to resupply Russia’s frontline, including defense firms that are under sanctions.

As part of today’s package, four banks, including MTS, have been sanctioned. This will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and help the UK and partners to prevent circumvention.

Today’s designations also target individuals and entities at the heart of Putin’s military-industrial complex, including:

34 executives linked to Russia’s 2 largest defense companies Rostec, the multibillion-dollar state-owned Russian defense conglomerate, and Almaz-Antey Corporation, a Russian state-owned company specializing in the production of surface-to-air missiles and aircraft firearms

6 Russian entities involved in the production or repair of military equipment for the Russian armed forces, including the aviation and navy

5 senior Iranian executives at Qods Aviation Industry, the company that manufactures the drones used in Ukraine, which shows our commitment to keep up the pressure on third countries that supply the Russian military

The UK is also announcing major new trade measures, undermining Russia’s military machine and cutting Putin’s finances. As well as banning exports of products found to have been used by Russia on the battlefield, the UK will also ban the import of 140 goods including iron and steel products processed in third countries.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

Trade sanctions are working. UK imports of goods from Russia have fallen by 99% since before the invasion, and exports of goods to Russia have fallen by almost 80%. Working alongside our international G7 partners, the Department of Business and Trade is issuing sanctions to further erode Putin’s ability to wage war against Ukraine. We will support Ukraine as long as it takes.

The UK has also announced that it will expand existing measures against Crimea and non-government controlled territory in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to target the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, limiting their access to the Kingdom’s trade and finances. United.

Today’s measures also increase pressure on the Russian elite. This includes sanctions for:

Mattias Warnig: a close friend of Putin, CEO, of Nord Stream 2, and previously board member of Russian energy companies Transneft and Rosneft

of Nord Stream 2, and previously board member of Russian energy companies Transneft and Rosneft Lyubov Kabaeva: mother of former Russian gymnast and Duma deputy Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly has a close personal relationship with Putin. The Kabaeva family is reported to own assets worth millions of pounds in Russia

Alexei Dyumin: once Putin’s security chief who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea. Dyumin has been actively involved in supporting the Russian military in Ukraine, including launching and facilitating a drone training school for Russian troops

Alexei Kozak: son of former deputy prime minister and Putin ally Dmitry Kozak

20 Gazprom and Aeroflot executives, including Gazprom Chairman and former Russian Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov and 2 current Russian ministers

Today’s new measures come as the Foreign Secretary travels to AND where he will urge the international community to support Ukraine as long as necessary, 1 year from the start of the full-scale illegal Russian occupation

Background

Freezing of assets

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any UK business, from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by the specified person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within UK territory and territorial sea and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world. It also prevents the provision of funds or economic resources to or for the benefit of the specified person.

Travel ban

A travel ban means that the individual must be refused permission to enter or remain in the UK, provided the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

Transportation sanctions

The recently introduced powers make it a criminal offense for any Russian aircraft to fly into or land in the UK and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to certain Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.