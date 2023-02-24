Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 has sent economic, social and political shockwaves around the world. In a newly published policy summarywe and other researchers and conservation scientists describe how these effects extend to biodiversity conservation efforts far beyond Ukraine.

Animals, plants and ecosystems know no political borders, so their protection often requires international cooperation. Over many decades, countries have developed a network of international treaties and agreements for the protection of biodiversity. Now, however, the war at the hands of Russia is delaying a number of those efforts, stalling others and even turning some in the opposite direction.

War and rank with spoons

As an example, efforts to save THE critically endangered spoon sand pepper (Calidris pygmaea) from extinction are now in danger as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The treeless Russian tundra, in the high Arctic, is the summer home of countless birds arriving from Africa, South Asia, Australasia and even South America. Among them is the small spoonbill, which weighs about 1 ounce (28 grams).

These small birds nest in the Russian Far East and migrate during the Northern Hemisphere winter to Southeast Asia. Because of hunting AND habitat lossfewer than 600 of the birds remain.

Since 2012, a multinational team of researchers and conservationists has been conducting a head breeding program that collects spoon-billed sandpipers’ eggs from the wild, incubates and raises the chicks in a custom-built aviary in the Russian tundra. This strategy protects the birds from predators, giving them a better chance to reach maturity and reproduce.

Restrictions on international travel to and from Russia have halted this program, which is vital to the sand’s survival, preventing collaborators from traveling to the country from abroad. There was also Russia suspended from the SWIFT interbank system the leading system enabling the provision of international fund transfers between financial institutions worldwide. This has blocked transfers of much-needed international funds for conservation work on the ground.

The Russian invasion is also delaying the potential for conservation of critical habitats. For example, important wetlands along China’s coastline that are part of the migration route of spoon-billed sands have been designated as World Heritage Sites. There is a proposal to extend the habitat protection under the World Heritage Convention to other areas along the migratory route, which is also vital for other bird species.

At the time of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, Russia chaired the United Nations committee which oversees the designation of new sites. Other countries signatory to the World Heritage Convention boycotted the process, refusing to operate either in Russia or under Russian leadership. Russia has since resigned as chair of the committee, but the process of determining the location has been delayed for more than a year.

Vast lands and waters of Russia

Russia has the largest area of ​​any country in the world, covering more than 6.6 million square miles (17 million square kilometers). This vast space makes Russia a vital place for biodiversity.

Beyond the spoon-billed range, birds visiting Russia from other countries include red-breasted goose (Oblique ruficollis)which migrates to the areas near the Black Sea, and gray-cheeked thrush (The smallest Qatar), which migrates to South America. In total, Russia is the breeding ground for over 500 species of migratory birds, of which 52 are threatened with extinction.

Other species also move through Russian territory as they migrate. They include ungulates such as woodland caribou (Rangifer tarandus fennicus)and critically endangered saiga antelope (Saiga Tatarica). Russia’s waters are home to numerous species of fish, including commercially valuable ones such as salmon and sturgeon.

In terms of ecosystems, Russia has the worlds the largest and most well-preserved forests. They provide vital habitats for many species and contain large stores of carbon, so protecting them has global implications for addressing climate change. Further north, about half of the Arctic Ocean’s coastline, including locations that have experienced relatively little human impact, lies within Russia.

A link to global storage networks

Russia has been involved in international efforts to manage and conserve the species for more than a century, beginning in 1911 when it signed North Pacific Fur Seal Convention. Since then, Russia has joined more than 50 international agreements on biodiversity conservation, including Convention on Biological Diversity, East Asia-Australasia Flyway Partnership and the China-Russia Bilateral Migratory Bird Agreement.

Now Russia’s diplomatic isolation is hampering work on multilateral agreements like that Arctic Council, which includes the eight countries with Arctic territory and half a dozen regional indigenous organizations. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the council has suspended its operations, although it intends to resume some on a limited scale. excluding Russia. The Arctic Council has a working group on biodiversity conservation, including specific initiative for the conservation of migratory birds.

Russia has also been an important participant in international collaborative research on wildlife and biodiversity issues. For example, to conserve migratory animals, researchers need to understand their movements. This makes it possible to identify and protect key animal habitats.

Icarusa collaborative research initiative to understand animal migration has relied on sharing data from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. This partnership has now been suspended, leaving Icarus looking for an alternative solution.

The war in Ukraine has also created an imperative for countries to prioritize some issues over biodiversity conservation. For example, Russian attacks on Ukrainian farms and related infrastructure, and Russian naval blockades of grain exports, have contributed to global food shortages. In response, the European Union has sought to increase agricultural production by bringing some of it back biodiversity-friendly agricultural policies.

As long as the war in Ukraine lasts, we believe it is imperative that other countries step up their efforts to strengthen and expand the international system for biodiversity conservation in the rest of the world. In our view, this should happen even as governments rightly support Ukraine’s courageous efforts to regain full control over its entire territory, including wetlands, forests and other important habitats currently occupied by Russian forces. .

This article was reprinted from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read on original article.