International
Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 has sent economic, social and political shockwaves around the world. In a newly published policy summarywe and other researchers and conservation scientists describe how these effects extend to biodiversity conservation efforts far beyond Ukraine.
Animals, plants and ecosystems know no political borders, so their protection often requires international cooperation. Over many decades, countries have developed a network of international treaties and agreements for the protection of biodiversity. Now, however, the war at the hands of Russia is delaying a number of those efforts, stalling others and even turning some in the opposite direction.
War and rank with spoons
As an example, efforts to save THE critically endangered spoon sand pepper (Calidris pygmaea) from extinction are now in danger as a result of the war in Ukraine.
The treeless Russian tundra, in the high Arctic, is the summer home of countless birds arriving from Africa, South Asia, Australasia and even South America. Among them is the small spoonbill, which weighs about 1 ounce (28 grams).
These small birds nest in the Russian Far East and migrate during the Northern Hemisphere winter to Southeast Asia. Because of hunting AND habitat lossfewer than 600 of the birds remain.
Since 2012, a multinational team of researchers and conservationists has been conducting a head breeding program that collects spoon-billed sandpipers’ eggs from the wild, incubates and raises the chicks in a custom-built aviary in the Russian tundra. This strategy protects the birds from predators, giving them a better chance to reach maturity and reproduce.
Restrictions on international travel to and from Russia have halted this program, which is vital to the sand’s survival, preventing collaborators from traveling to the country from abroad. There was also Russia suspended from the SWIFT interbank system the leading system enabling the provision of international fund transfers between financial institutions worldwide. This has blocked transfers of much-needed international funds for conservation work on the ground.
The Russian invasion is also delaying the potential for conservation of critical habitats. For example, important wetlands along China’s coastline that are part of the migration route of spoon-billed sands have been designated as World Heritage Sites. There is a proposal to extend the habitat protection under the World Heritage Convention to other areas along the migratory route, which is also vital for other bird species.
At the time of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, Russia chaired the United Nations committee which oversees the designation of new sites. Other countries signatory to the World Heritage Convention boycotted the process, refusing to operate either in Russia or under Russian leadership. Russia has since resigned as chair of the committee, but the process of determining the location has been delayed for more than a year.
Vast lands and waters of Russia
Russia has the largest area of any country in the world, covering more than 6.6 million square miles (17 million square kilometers). This vast space makes Russia a vital place for biodiversity.
Beyond the spoon-billed range, birds visiting Russia from other countries include red-breasted goose (Oblique ruficollis)which migrates to the areas near the Black Sea, and gray-cheeked thrush (The smallest Qatar), which migrates to South America. In total, Russia is the breeding ground for over 500 species of migratory birds, of which 52 are threatened with extinction.
Other species also move through Russian territory as they migrate. They include ungulates such as woodland caribou (Rangifer tarandus fennicus)and critically endangered saiga antelope (Saiga Tatarica). Russia’s waters are home to numerous species of fish, including commercially valuable ones such as salmon and sturgeon.
In terms of ecosystems, Russia has the worlds the largest and most well-preserved forests. They provide vital habitats for many species and contain large stores of carbon, so protecting them has global implications for addressing climate change. Further north, about half of the Arctic Ocean’s coastline, including locations that have experienced relatively little human impact, lies within Russia.
A link to global storage networks
Russia has been involved in international efforts to manage and conserve the species for more than a century, beginning in 1911 when it signed North Pacific Fur Seal Convention. Since then, Russia has joined more than 50 international agreements on biodiversity conservation, including Convention on Biological Diversity, East Asia-Australasia Flyway Partnership and the China-Russia Bilateral Migratory Bird Agreement.
Now Russia’s diplomatic isolation is hampering work on multilateral agreements like that Arctic Council, which includes the eight countries with Arctic territory and half a dozen regional indigenous organizations. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the council has suspended its operations, although it intends to resume some on a limited scale. excluding Russia. The Arctic Council has a working group on biodiversity conservation, including specific initiative for the conservation of migratory birds.
Russia has also been an important participant in international collaborative research on wildlife and biodiversity issues. For example, to conserve migratory animals, researchers need to understand their movements. This makes it possible to identify and protect key animal habitats.
Icarusa collaborative research initiative to understand animal migration has relied on sharing data from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. This partnership has now been suspended, leaving Icarus looking for an alternative solution.
The war in Ukraine has also created an imperative for countries to prioritize some issues over biodiversity conservation. For example, Russian attacks on Ukrainian farms and related infrastructure, and Russian naval blockades of grain exports, have contributed to global food shortages. In response, the European Union has sought to increase agricultural production by bringing some of it back biodiversity-friendly agricultural policies.
As long as the war in Ukraine lasts, we believe it is imperative that other countries step up their efforts to strengthen and expand the international system for biodiversity conservation in the rest of the world. In our view, this should happen even as governments rightly support Ukraine’s courageous efforts to regain full control over its entire territory, including wetlands, forests and other important habitats currently occupied by Russian forces. .
This article was reprinted from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read on original article.
|
Sources
2/ https://alaskabeacon.com/2023/02/23/russias-aggression-threatens-efforts-to-protect-nature-beyond-ukraine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council
- European Commission bans workers from using TikTok – BBC News
- Instagram wants to charge you for things that used to be free
- Harvey Weinstein sentenced to another 16 years in prison – BBC News
- Surveillance video shows a timeline of toxic train departures in Ohio
- Former Garrett Riley QB target disbands from TCU
- Huskers is already a favorite in the highly anticipated tilt
- Boris Johnson appointed NATO Secretary General
- Ukraine War: One Year On Zelenskyy says his country will win