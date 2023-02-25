IUPUI awarded 2023 Innovation Award in Internationalization: IU News

IUPUI was awarded the award 2023 Internationalization Innovation Award at the annual conference of the Association of International Education Administrators. The award, established in 2015, highlights outstanding programs, projects or initiatives that advance internationalization and are led by senior international officers on their respective campuses.

Hilary Kahn, associate vice chancellor for international affairs at IUPUI and associate vice president for international affairs at Indiana University, accepted the award on behalf of the university on February 21 in Washington, DC Photo by John Wilkerson, Indiana University

I could not be more proud of the faculty and staff who have contributed to this work, and especially the Office of International Affairs for its leadership, said Kathy Johnson, IUPUI executive vice chancellor. Global learning is very important to preparing our students for life after graduation, and knowing that our first-year students are able to begin developing their knowledge and skills during the first-year experience is truly gratifying.

IUPUI was nominated for its multifaceted partnership with Ivy Tech Community College that introduces new students to global learning in the curriculum immediately after graduation. Leslie Bozeman, IUPUI’s director of curriculum internationalization and managing director of projects, said that IUPUI defines global learning as how students at IUPUI acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes they need to negotiate and contribute to the complex world and interconnected in which they learn, work. and live.

The project also integrates high-impact globally focused practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout the first-year experience on both campuses.

These experiences are supported by a three-year, $310,000 grant from the US Department of Education’s International Studies and Foreign Language Program. In the classroom, students are introduced to four pathways to achieving global, intercultural, and multilingual skills for academic and career success: international/global studies, study abroad, world languages, and global careers.

Internationalizing the student experience on Indiana’s multiple campuses provides greater access to global learning for students who may not traditionally have the opportunity to engage in international education, such as transfer and historically underrepresented students.

The program is not limited to the classroom, but takes a holistic approach to the student support network on campus. Annual professional development workshops are facilitated by experts in the field of global education for first-year experience instructors, academic advisors, career service professionals, and world language faculty. Through these workshops, faculty and staff gain a deep understanding of global learning and why it is important for students to graduate with the global competencies needed to succeed in our interconnected world.

IUPUI was awarded the 2023 Innovation in Internationalization Award at the Association of International Education Administrators annual conference. Photo by Association of International Education Administrators

IUPUI developed one global online learning module for instructors to integrate into their existing First Year Seminar courses that introduces new students to global learning, demonstrates the importance of global skills, and shares the resources available to them to achieve these goals. First-year language courses at both institutions are also being improved to better engage new students and encourage them to continue to intermediate and advanced skill levels.

By the end of the grant period, nearly all of IUPUI’s and Ivy Tech’s freshman cohorts will be exposed to the global foundations of learning during their first year.

This project also strengthens the global learning foundation for students who transfer from Ivy Tech to IUPUI, as well as provides these students with study abroad scholarships. To help achieve this, the grant empowers transfer counselors at IUPUI and Ivy Tech with the knowledge and skills to convey the importance of a global mindset and how to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to pursue global paths.

IUPUI uses the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as well IUPUI Dimensions of Global Learning as a curricular framework in professional development and pedagogy to emphasize the interconnectedness of global issues; to expand feelings of responsibility; and to draw attention to the importance of considering diversity and critical issues in global and local contexts.

Hilary Kahn, associate vice chancellor for international affairs at IUPUI and associate vice president for international affairs at Indiana University, accepted the award on behalf of the university.

IUPUI has always had a creative eye toward internationalization, and we have always aimed to increase our internationalization efforts on campus, Kahn said. It is an honor to receive recognition for our innovative approaches to advancing IUPUI’s global identity.