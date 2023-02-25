International
IUPUI awarded 2023 Innovation Award in Internationalization: IU News
IUPUI was awarded the award 2023 Internationalization Innovation Award at the annual conference of the Association of International Education Administrators. The award, established in 2015, highlights outstanding programs, projects or initiatives that advance internationalization and are led by senior international officers on their respective campuses.
I could not be more proud of the faculty and staff who have contributed to this work, and especially the Office of International Affairs for its leadership, said Kathy Johnson, IUPUI executive vice chancellor. Global learning is very important to preparing our students for life after graduation, and knowing that our first-year students are able to begin developing their knowledge and skills during the first-year experience is truly gratifying.
IUPUI was nominated for its multifaceted partnership with Ivy Tech Community College that introduces new students to global learning in the curriculum immediately after graduation. Leslie Bozeman, IUPUI’s director of curriculum internationalization and managing director of projects, said that IUPUI defines global learning as how students at IUPUI acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes they need to negotiate and contribute to the complex world and interconnected in which they learn, work. and live.
The project also integrates high-impact globally focused practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout the first-year experience on both campuses.
These experiences are supported by a three-year, $310,000 grant from the US Department of Education’s International Studies and Foreign Language Program. In the classroom, students are introduced to four pathways to achieving global, intercultural, and multilingual skills for academic and career success: international/global studies, study abroad, world languages, and global careers.
Internationalizing the student experience on Indiana’s multiple campuses provides greater access to global learning for students who may not traditionally have the opportunity to engage in international education, such as transfer and historically underrepresented students.
The program is not limited to the classroom, but takes a holistic approach to the student support network on campus. Annual professional development workshops are facilitated by experts in the field of global education for first-year experience instructors, academic advisors, career service professionals, and world language faculty. Through these workshops, faculty and staff gain a deep understanding of global learning and why it is important for students to graduate with the global competencies needed to succeed in our interconnected world.
IUPUI developed one global online learning module for instructors to integrate into their existing First Year Seminar courses that introduces new students to global learning, demonstrates the importance of global skills, and shares the resources available to them to achieve these goals. First-year language courses at both institutions are also being improved to better engage new students and encourage them to continue to intermediate and advanced skill levels.
By the end of the grant period, nearly all of IUPUI’s and Ivy Tech’s freshman cohorts will be exposed to the global foundations of learning during their first year.
This project also strengthens the global learning foundation for students who transfer from Ivy Tech to IUPUI, as well as provides these students with study abroad scholarships. To help achieve this, the grant empowers transfer counselors at IUPUI and Ivy Tech with the knowledge and skills to convey the importance of a global mindset and how to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to pursue global paths.
IUPUI uses the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as well IUPUI Dimensions of Global Learning as a curricular framework in professional development and pedagogy to emphasize the interconnectedness of global issues; to expand feelings of responsibility; and to draw attention to the importance of considering diversity and critical issues in global and local contexts.
Hilary Kahn, associate vice chancellor for international affairs at IUPUI and associate vice president for international affairs at Indiana University, accepted the award on behalf of the university.
IUPUI has always had a creative eye toward internationalization, and we have always aimed to increase our internationalization efforts on campus, Kahn said. It is an honor to receive recognition for our innovative approaches to advancing IUPUI’s global identity.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.iu.edu/live/news/28163-iupui-awarded-the-2023-innovation-award-in
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- To cut costs, Google asks some employees to share desks and work alternate days
- Ryan Reynolds’ Trainer Shares ‘Deadpool 3’ Actor’s Workout and Diet to Get His Best Body Ever
- Ann Coulter says Donald Trump and Fox News ‘lied’ to voters
- State Girls Hockey: Gentry beats top seed Tonka in AA Semifinal OT thriller
- Zelenskyy plans to meet Xi Jinping after China offers Russia peace plan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27, says ‘will boost tourism and trade’ | Aviation news
- When Naseeruddin Shah called Bollywood a master of stereotypes
- Delhi, Berlin collaborate on innovation
- COVID-19 vaccination linked to fewer cardiac events
- Man confronts teacher who repeatedly put his grandson in a robe
- The Media Has Been Panicking Hacking For Years, Their VPN Ads Are Now Panicking Hollywood *TorrentFreak
- How Do New FDA-Approved Vibration Pills Actually Work?