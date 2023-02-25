AINsight: Keep It Clean | Business Aviation: International Aviation News

Operating an aircraft in conditions where there is frost or freezing or sleet creates several risks and challenges. On the ground, pilots should have a plan to ensure that all take-off and control surfaces are free of any form of contamination prior to take-off.

A contaminated wing and/or hatch on an aircraft will decrease lift, increase drag and can lead to a catastrophic outcome. Accident reports suggest that pilots do not fully utilize ground icing and anti-icing procedures or do not understand the purpose of FAAThe concept of a clean aircraft, which stops takeoff with frost, ice or snow adhering to any critical surface of an aircraft.

As an example, in November 2004, a Bombardier Challenger 601 crashed during a takeoff attempt at Colorado’s Montrose Regional Airport. The plane stalled shortly after takeoff due to ice and snow on its wings. Of the six passengers, the pilot, flight attendant and one passenger were killed. The first officer and two passengers were seriously injured.

In his final report, NTSB determined the probable cause was that flight crews did not ensure the airplane’s wings were free of ice or snow contamination that accumulated while the airplane was on the ground, resulting in an attempted takeoff with upper wing contamination that caused the stall and subsequent crash with the earth. A contributing factor to the accident was the pilots’ lack of experience flying in winter weather conditions.

The weather at the time of the accident was reported as calm winds, a low cloud cover at 900 feet, visibility 1.25 miles with light snow and fog, and a temperature of -1 degrees C with a dew point of -2 degrees C.

According to the report, the plane was on the ground for about 50 minutes while it was being refueled and passengers were being loaded. Personnel from FBO and a lineman who was deicing another airplane stated that the accident flight crew members did not request deicing services and that none were provided.

One of the surviving passengers reported that while taxiing out, piles of snow slush and water slid down the side of the plane’s fuselage. The other surviving passenger stated that water came out of the plane’s skin, as if he had taken a shower.

According to CVR transcripts, pilots planned a performance lift. Approximately 30 seconds after liftoff was established, the first officer announced V1 then they rotate. Moments later, as the plane began its initial climb, the stick thrust horn activated followed by the mechanical voice saying, side angle. Recording ended less than 45 seconds after liftoff thrust was applied.

Flight analysis of the accident showed that the plane climbed 20 to 50 feet, banked suddenly to the left, then to the right, and then went away again before hitting the ground.

Recent accident reports continue to suggest that pilots do not fully understand the concept of the clear aircraft concept or have a solid plan to de-ice or de-ice an aircraft when conditions call for it.

In the first case, a Pilatus PC-12 crashed shortly after rising to a low TMC Average snow conditions and snow at Chamberlain Municipal Airport in South Dakota on November 30, 2019. NTSB The final report, published in May, listed a loss of control after takeoff, resulting in an aerodynamic stall, as the likely cause.

Contributing to the crash was improper loading of the plane by the pilots. Not only was the plane overloaded with an extreme aft cg, but there were 12 passengers in a plane with only 10 seats.

Additional details in the report highlighted a continuous period of light to moderate freezing rain and snow in the 24-hour period before the accident. The pilot reportedly purchased isopropyl alcohol at a local hardware store and worked for about three hours to remove the snow and ice from the plane. A seven meter long ladder that was available was not high enough to reach the top of the aircraft’s tail.

According to a witness, the pilot stated that the plane was 98 percent good and the remaining ice would be removed during takeoff. The same witness recalled that it was snowing heavily when the pilot took off.

A review of photos and video footage recorded as the aircraft began to taxi for takeoff revealed that snow had accumulated on the upper surface of the horizontal stabilizer with icicles on the horizontal stabilizer plume.

Data from the lightweight data logger (LDR) showed that the aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 380 feet agli after takeoff with a maximum angle of 64 degrees. At that point, the airspeed was reduced to 80 knots and the stall warning and stick shaker became active for the remainder of the flight.

The crash site was less than three-quarters of a mile from the airport, the pilot and eight passengers were killed; the three remaining passengers were seriously injured.

A more recent accident occurred on January 2 at the Provo (Utah) Municipal Airport (KPVU). In this accident, an Embraer Phenom 300 was significantly damaged during a takeoff attempt. The pilot lost his life, while the three passengers were injured.

According to witnesses, the plane was observed to lift off and climb to about 20 to 30 feet and then the wings began to swing back and forth. The aircraft then banked to the right and then sharply to the left as the left wing struck the ground. After the crash, the wings and engines were separated from the fuselage.

Importantly, only NTSB has been published in advance and the possible causes of the accident are not known. However, this report provides additional insight into an event where there was an opportunity to crash an aircraft prior to takeoff.

In this case, the aircraft was removed from a heated hanger at 10:55 local time. Shortly thereafter, the aircraft began to refuel and noticed unfrozen water droplets on the wing. After refueling, the pilot boarded the plane and started the engines.

The plane began its flight at 11:35 a.m., when witnesses observed light to moderate snow and misty rain falling at the airport. The temperature and dew point at the time of the accident were -1 degrees C.

Clean plane concept

According to FAApositivelyFAR 121.629, 125.221, 135.227, and 91.527 the clear airplane concept prohibits takeoff when snow, ice, or frost adheres to the wings, propellers, or control surfaces of an airplane.

of FAA warns, Degradation in aircraft performance and changes in flight characteristics when frozen contaminants are present are wide-ranging, unpredictable, and highly dependent on individual aircraft design. The magnitude of these effects can be significant. It is imperative that take-off is not attempted unless the pilot in command (PIC) has provided, as required by FARthat all critical areas of the aircraft are free of ice, snow and frost formations.

FAAAdvisory circular AC 135-17A pilot’s manual for small aircraft reminds pilots that to achieve compliance with the clean aircraft concept, it is imperative that take-off is not attempted in any aircraft unless PIC it is certain that critical aircraft components are free of frozen contaminants. Revised Rules in Sections 121, 125 and 135 of FAR aim to achieve the implementation of the clean aircraft concept. The new regulations require the operator to develop specific procedures for PIC. These procedures may require specific procedures, qualified personnel, and appropriate equipment and supplies.

For more, FAAAdvisory circular AC 20-117is an additional resource that provides general information on the basic understanding of aircraft ground icing issues and philosophy, including the definition of icing contaminants and how they can affect aircraft performance and flight characteristics.

Conclusion: the clean aircraft concept is essential to safe flight operations. of PIC has the ultimate responsibility for determining whether the aircraft is clean and whether the aircraft is fit for safe flight.

A good rule of thumb to ensure compliance with the clean aircraft concept is to remove the aircraft whenever there is frozen contaminant on any of the critical surfaces and to prepare and treat the aircraft with anti-icing fluids whenever local weather observations (or the pilot visually observes) any frozen or frozen precipitation.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.