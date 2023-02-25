Iran calls claim to have enriched uranium to 84% “conspiracy”





Iranian state television on Friday offered an extended defense against an allegation attributed to international inspectors that it had enriched uranium to 84% purity, with one official calling it part of a plot against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program.

Comments by Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, sought to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to achieve a 60% purity finished product, which Tehran has already announced the production. However, uranium at 84% is at near weapons-grade levels of 90%, meaning that any stockpile of that material could quickly be used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran wanted to. Tehran has long insisted its program is for peaceful purposes, although the International Atomic Energy Agency, Western intelligence agencies and non-proliferation experts say Iran pursued a secret nuclear weapons program until 2003. The claims by IAEA inspectors revealed that the 84% enriched uranium threatens to further escalate tensions between Iran and the West. Already, Israel’s recently reinstated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened military action against Tehran. Bloomberg first reported on Sunday that inspectors had discovered particles of uranium enriched to 84%. The IAEA, a Vienna-based United Nations agency, has not denied the report, saying only that the IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of the agency’s latest verification activities. In an interview with Iran’s English-language state television, Press TV reported Friday, Kamalvandi dismissed what inspectors may have found as a particle of an atom that cannot even be seen under a microscope.” different purity than later form a final product of 60%. It doesn’t matter because the end product is what matters, Kamalvandi said. If we really want to get 20% more rich, we will announce it very easily. So clearly there is a conspiracy here. The 2015 Iran nuclear deal limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67%, enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018. Since then, a shadow war between Israel and Iran has erupted across the wider Middle East. Iran now produces uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level at which non-proliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilian use. Any allegation of higher enrichment than that increases tension over the program, something Iran has appeared to acknowledge through a series of comments this week about allegations attributed to international inspectors. While the IAEA’s director general has warned that Iran now has enough uranium to produce several nuclear bombs if it wants to, it will likely take months more to build a weapon and shrink it down to potentially deploy a missile. Last March, the US intelligence community assessed that Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons development activities that we judge would be necessary to produce a nuclear device. Meanwhile, late Thursday night, online videos showed explosions and anti-aircraft fire in Karaj, a town about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Tracer rounds lit up the night sky, with the sound of explosions heard in the video. Iran’s state news agency IRNA later attributed the activity to an unannounced exercise at a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. In 2021, a suspected Israeli attack drone damaged a centrifuge assembly facility in Karaj. (AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230224-iran-directly-acknowledges-accusation-it-enriched-uranium-to-84 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos