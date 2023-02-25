News: North Atlantic Council Statement Marking One Year of Russia’s War of Aggression Against Ukraine, 24-Feb-2023





NATO guests are bound by this Declaration. As we solemnly mark one year of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades, we as allies reaffirm our solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the heroic defense of their nation, their land , and our shared values. We pay tribute to the lives lost and condemn the tragic human suffering and destruction, including to Ukraine’s residential areas and civil and energy infrastructure, caused by Russia’s illegal war. We are further increasing political and practical support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression, and we will maintain our support for as long as necessary to help Ukraine prevail. In this context, NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant actors, including international organizations, especially the EU, as well as like-minded countries. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s long-term efforts to secure its free and democratic future. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. We fully support Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defense and to choose its own security measures. Russia bears full responsibility for this war, a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter. Russia’s actions disregard the principles and commitments of the OSCE and seriously undermine international security and stability and the international rules-based order. While we have called on Russia to engage constructively in credible negotiations with Ukraine, Russia has not shown any real openness to a just and lasting peace. We remain determined to maintain coordinated international pressure on Russia. We also condemn all those, including Belarus, who are actively facilitating Russia’s war. There can be no impunity for Russian war crimes and other atrocities. All those responsible must be held accountable for abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, particularly against the civilian population of Ukraine and including the deportation of children and conflict-related sexual violence. Russia must immediately stop this war and withdraw all its military forces from Ukraine in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution adopted on February 23, 2023 and other relevant UN General Assembly Resolutions. The Russian war also threatens global security. Russia’s energy blackmail, its influence on global food supplies, its malign hybrid activities, its worldwide disinformation campaign, and its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric clearly demonstrate Russia’s disregard for international norms and the well-being of billions of people around the world. the world. We will continue to strive for peace, security and stability throughout the Euro-Atlantic area. NATO is a defensive alliance. We are significantly strengthening our deterrence and defense posture and remain ready to defend every inch of allied territory consistent with our 360-degree approach against all threats and challenges. Our commitment to the Washington Treaty, including Article 5, is ironclad. NATO is stronger and more united than ever. We have welcomed the election of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO and reaffirmed our commitment to NATO’s open door policy. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it advances its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We are also further strengthening our other partnerships, including helping those countries most exposed to Russia’s malign influence. Russia’s efforts to break the resolve of the brave people of Ukraine are failing. A year later, Ukrainians are fighting bravely for freedom and independence. We stand with them.

