6 Win Visitors’ Choice Awards at 12th International Art Competition

As the Church History Museum’s 12th International Art Competition exhibition comes to a close after more than eight months, six of the works on display have been named winners of Visitors’ Choice Awards.

The winning entries were announced on Friday, February 24 The Church of Jesus Christ.org.

The six, which include a video introduction, were among 148 pieces on display at the museum as of June 9, 2022. Church History Museum The exhibition closes on March 4, but will continue to be available digitally.

The theme of the competition was All are like God, by 2 Nephi 2:33 in the Book of Mormon.

The competition featured art in various sizes and formats from more than 850 artists in nearly two dozen countries around the world.

The winners of the Purchase Awards and Merit Awards were announced on June 9, 2022, at a presentation in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square.

The winners of the Visitors’ Choice Award are:

Amy Bunnell Jones, Surrounded in the Arms of His Love

With arms spread wide, the Savior seeks to bind His great creations within His love. As humanity remembers that they are children of God, they feel an obligation to listen and understand the perspective of others, Jones said.

Surrounded in the Arms of His Love by Amy Bunnell Jones is one of six winners of the Visitors’ Choice Award at the 12th International Art Competition. The Church of Jesus Christ or Latter-day Saints

We are all connected and, therefore, we must love each other deeply, purely and unreservedly, just as God loves us, Jones added.

Esther Hiilani Candari, As a loving parent

A parental hand guides a young child to God’s love, symbolized by the white fruit of the tree of life. Inspired by Lehi’s desire to 1 Nephi 8 to share God’s love with his family, Candari said she chose models she felt embodied this loving concern, with her neighbor Tara and love for her grandson featured in the work, eager to share the friendship as examples of Christ-like divine love.

Esther Hiilani Candaris As a Loving Parent an entry in the 12th International Art Competition shows a parental hand guiding a young child towards God’s love, symbolized by the white fruit of the tree of life. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I feel inspired by this parental instinct to guide the child towards good, true and enlightening things in this life and the next, said Candari.

Ester Kawai, Batchan (Grandmother)

This is the only film with subtitles in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish among the six award winners. (Click here THE watch the video.)

Batchan (Grandma) by Ester Kawai, an animated short film created as a tribute and farewell letter to her grandmother is one of six winners of the Visitors’ Choice Award at the 12th International Art Competition. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This animated short is both a tribute and a farewell letter to my grandmother, said Kawai, who in the video ponders the sometimes incomplete ways the children of the gods touch each other in this life and the eternal promise offered in the temple that family relationships can continue forever.

Kelsy Lightweave, Common Yarn

This entry depicts many hands showing differences in age, race, and culture reaching toward the rod of iron described by the Book of Mormon prophet Lehi from his dream (1 Nephi 8:19). The hands represent those holding their quest for the tree of life together as they enter the path that leads to eternal life.

Common Thread by Kelsy Lightweave showing various hands reaching toward the rod of iron described in the Book of Mormon is one of six winners of the Guest Choice Award in the 12th International Art Competition. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This gift, or common thread, binds us together in love and unity, marching toward the same goal and life-giving light, Lightweave said.

Michelle Franzoni Thorley, Making Space for Us

In Thorley’s work, Christ emerges from a brilliant floral archway and is surrounded by flowering cacti in a tranquil desert landscape.

Michelle Franzoni Thorley’s Making Space for Us, which shows Christ emerging from a brilliant floral arch and surrounded by flowering cacti, is one of six Visitors Choice Award winners in the 12th International Art Competition. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That’s how I see Jesus, Thorley wrote, adding that she believes the Savior is as eager to come to her as she is to Him. He is in the hot pink bougainvillea of ​​Mexico. His clothes are the color of the earth. His skin is the color of the earth. His feet are the color of the earth. He will make a space for me, even in the desert of my life, and the cactus will bloom and the butterflies will be there to encourage me to continue to be the best version of myself.

Shelby Stroud, I remember those in the islands of the sea

Strounds’ work is based on 2 Nephi 29:7 Scripture: Know ye not that I, the Lord your God, have made all men, and that I remember them that are in the isles of the sea?

I Remember Those in the Sea Islands by Shelby Stroud with more than 25,000 shells used to make a portrait, is one of six winners of the Visitors’ Choice Award in the 12th International Art Competition. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After collecting shells from Alabama, Florida and Mexico, Stroud placed over 25,000 to create the portrait. No shell is forgotten and each one contributes to the whole, Stround said, adding, it is comforting to know that God has not and will not forget us.