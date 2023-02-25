MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

BETHESDA, Md., February 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . (NASDAQ: Tues.) today announced its organizational structure and executive appointments designed to leverage its talented leadership bench and accelerate the company’s growth.

“The size and scale of our company is significant and we expect it to be even more so given the exciting opportunities ahead,” said Anthony CapuanoPresident and CEO, Marriott International. “With the recent announcement of two executive departures, I am reshaping my team to ensure we can be nimble and effective in driving strategies to benefit our customers, associates and owners and franchisees around the world.”

Marriott announced the appointment of Drew Pinto, a nearly 20-year veteran of the company, in the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Technology Officer, reporting to Mr. Capuano. Mr. Pinto will lead sales, revenue management, distribution channels, digital technology and information for Marriott. “These global platforms are critical to Marriott’s continued growth and profitability, and Drew is the ideal leader to innovate and grow these capabilities,” said Mr. Capuano.

Additionally, the company announced that long-time Marriott executive Peggy Fang Roe has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, reporting to Mr. Capuano. Ms. Roe will be responsible for developing and executing key aspects of the company’s global consumer strategy, including the development of our brand portfolio, the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and the development of the end-to-end customer experience using data, AI and innovation to drive future growth. “Peggy, who is about to celebrate her 20thth anniversary with the company next year, has a passion for understanding consumer behavior and creating compelling experiences,” said Mr. Capuano. “She has held a wide range of roles across our organization and has a strong track record of innovation and leadership performance, which will be extremely important in her new role.”

Marriott further announced that veteran brand leader, Tina Edmundson, has been named President, Luxury, a role that underscores the company’s commitment to growing and leading its distinguished portfolio of luxury brands. Ms. Edmundson is a savvy brand leader with over 25 years of experience. Marriott’s luxury brands comprise a prestigious portfolio of approximately 500 properties that include some of the most desirable and coveted luxury hotel brands in the world: Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, BVLGARI Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis EDITION Hotels & Resorts. The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott and W Hotels worldwide. The company has drawn on the strength of its leadership in luxury hospitality to enter adjacent spaces such as the launch of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as well as its growing global footprint of luxury residential properties. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s clear that guests want aspirational experiences,” Mr. Capuano said. “When it comes to luxury travelers, we are focused on the totality of the experience by making it differentiated, elevated and memorable. Tina is a recognized leader in experiential luxury and lifestyle travel. There is no one more well positioned to enhance our leadership position in this space and to be a custodian of this unparalleled portfolio.”

The company is also pleased to announce the return of Yibing Mao, a 24-year Marriott veteran. Madam Mao has been appointed President, Greater China. A native of Beijing who calls Hong Kong at home, mrs. Mao joined Marriott in 1996. She held positions of increasing responsibility during her tenure with the company and before stepping down in 2020, held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel, Asia Pacific. “I am delighted that Yibing is returning to Marriott in the role of President Greater Chinaone of our fastest growing regions,” said Mr. Capuano. “During her time with the company, she led Marriott’s efforts to develop a strong profile in Asia, and establish substantive and collaborative relationships with key internal and external owners and stakeholders. Yibing is exactly what we need to lead the next chapter of growth for Marriott Greater China.”

With strong momentum and a pipeline of about 280,000 hotel rooms outside the US, the international growth opportunity for Marriott is significant. Under the new company structure, Marriott’s continental presidents will all report directly to Mr. Capuano: Satya AnandPresident, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Brian KingPresident, Caribbean & Latin America (CALA); Raj Menon, President, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC); AND Yibing MaoPresident, Greater China (GC). Liam BrownGroup President, USA and Canadawill continue to report to Mr. Capuano.

In addition, the Chief Financial Officer, Leeny Oberg, will lead the company’s Global Development organization, which is responsible for the strategic growth of the company’s 30 lodging brands. Ms. Oberg is being appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development. “Leeny has a passion for investing in the growth of our business,” said Mr. Capuano, “and will be a strong advocate for our portfolio of brands built on the accelerated pace of development activity we enjoyed in 2022 as the global recovery continues.”

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release were made as of February 24, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to our growth and profitability prospects; our development pipeline and momentum; the pace of growth in some of our regions; our focus on growth at certain product levels; our prospects for innovation; and similar statements about anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program.

