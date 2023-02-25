More than 30 countries call for international legal controls on killer robots





Reacting to the signing of a communique by more than 30 countries in Costa Rica today that calls for international law including bans and regulations regarding the development and use of autonomous weapons systems, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said : The development of autonomy in weapons is accelerating and the increasing application of new Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies is a deeply worrying development. These machines risk automating killing, treating it as a technical enterprise that raises human rights risks as well as humanitarian, legal and ethical concerns. Autonomous cars will make life and death decisions without empathy or compassion. The development of autonomy in weapons is accelerating and the increasing application of new Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies is a deeply worrying development. Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard Autonomous weapon systems lack the ability to analyze the intentions behind the actions of humans. They cannot make complex decisions about distinction and proportionality, determine the necessity of an attack, reject an illegal order, or potentially recognize an attempted surrender, which are vital to compliance with international human rights law. human and international humanitarian law. These new weapons technologies are at risk of further endangering civilians and civilian infrastructure in conflict. Amnesty International remains concerned about the potential human rights risks also posed by increased autonomy in police and security devices, such as systems that use data and algorithms to predict crime. It has never been more urgent to draw legal red lines around the production and use of autonomous weapons systems to ensure that we retain meaningful human control over the use of force. Amnesty International supports the call made today by the governments of Latin American and Caribbean countries for legally binding international controls on these weapons and welcomes the decision to work in alternative forums, beyond the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) where talks have stalled, to advance. this new law. Background Regional Conference on the Social and Humanitarian Impact of Autonomous Weapons in San Jos, Costa Rica is the first of its kind and includes regional and observer governments, representatives of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and civil society. Amnesty International is a founding member of Stop the killer robotsa global coalition of more than 160 organizations working to address autonomy in weapons systems.

