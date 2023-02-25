DVIDS – News – AFCLC Aircrew International Cultural Training Qualifies for Special Experience Identifier





The Air Force Language and Culture Centers course for the NATO AWACS unit at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, now qualifies for a special experience identifier in the United States Air Force Data System. Students can apply for Tier I SEI after completing the course and spending a year on station in Germany. When this program went online in early 2021, our squadron commander recognized the unique challenges that come not only from living in Europe, but especially from working in the NATO environment. To help members convey that experience in their records, the commander approved the special experience identifier level 1 for the European Theater to be added to our records. This identifier helps identify our members for future deployments when they leave NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, said Capt. Kalan Clark, NATO AWACS Group Executive Officer. AFCLC’s Associate Professor of Regional and Cultural Studies (Europe) Dr. Elizabeth Peifer teaches the NATO AWACS course and played a role in advocating for SEI Level I. Working toward SEI level I has always been a goal in course development, explained Dr. Peifer. Working in an international environment every day requires the development of intercultural competences. In awarding the SEI, the Air Force recognizes this additional skill set. We hope that having an EIH will demonstrate the added value these skills bring to the service when they are considered for promotion and other assignments. The course, known as International Aircrew Cultural Training or InterACT, is designed to increase interoperability in an aircrew force of 16 nations. The overall goal of the course is to create cultural interoperability that translates into improved aircrew resource management in the tactical mission and positive relationships that pay strategic dividends long after the NATO AWACS mission ends. The purpose of the course is to improve cross-cultural cooperation between international aircrews assigned to NATO, said Dr. Peifer. Strengthening intercultural competence and intercultural communication improves crew resource management and leads to greater mission effectiveness. Each course is tailored from feedback received from students to ensure that the content provided is the most relevant and impactful curriculum for students. The impact of the course on our members is immeasurable. We spend most of our careers working under the traditional structure of the US Air Force, then move outside of it to work directly for NATO. The unique aspect is that we can do this with members from 16 other nations! We have one US squadron, but our members are split into multiple NATO squadrons to facilitate the mission. Because of this, we worked with AFCLC to design a course that gives our members the cross-cultural and exchangeable skills needed to help apply their experiences in the European environment and work with members from very different regions and backgrounds. different on this continent, Clark explained. Preparing NATO Airmen for duties in multinational units with a particular emphasis on the European region, this course addresses key guidelines from the National Defense Strategy 2022 for strengthening ties with partners and allies to achieve regional goals. The latest NDS emphasizes the importance of partnerships and alliances. InterACT directly contributes to fostering and improving relations with our NATO partners by improving interoperability at a personal level, said Dr. Peifer. Due to the success of the course, the NATO AWACS team is now able to offer the course to other units across Europe. This is a phenomenal course with an outstanding cadre of professors at the helm instructing. We’ve seen our members apply what they’ve learned firsthand and have success here at NATO, Clark said. Date of receipt: 12.12.2022 Post date: 24.02.2023 18:18 Story ID: 439175 Location: AL, USA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



