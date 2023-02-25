Luis Saez wins the international jockey challenge at the Saudi Cup





US-based jockey Luis Saez lifted the International Jockeys Challenge presented by stc at Riyadh Racecourse on Friday. It had proved to be the ideal climax to the race with five of the 14 male and female riders from around the world still in with a chance of winning by the final time of four legs. Saez, who had ridden in the meet before, ended up winning one race and finishing second in two others, including the Round 4 final. "It's super exciting, I want to thank you all for this wonderful moment – my family, well everyone, I'm very happy," he said. "I don't really understand the form here, I could only see how my horses ran last time and so I studied every horse, which was a bit difficult. But I had a good feeling, I have a lot of faith in my horses, I feel they will run well and every horse ran very well, so I am very happy. I rode the horses as I was told, more or less. When you come out of the gate, when you're in a good position, be polite, be confident and try to win the race. "This place is very special to me, I really like this course, I like the dirt, I like everything here, the people, I feel like this is home." Yuga Kawada completed the runner-up sport while British-based rider Joanna Mason, who put on an exhibition from the front in Round 2 aboard Medbaas (KSA) for Saad Bin Khiood, took bronze. "To be second in the last race and win this was amazing," Mason after the win aboard Medbaa. "I've just been told simple instructions, jump out, go to the rail because he likes to be in front and push from 600m, he's all speed. He did so and continued again. "When the horse came to me, he took it out a little more. I have no dirt experience but she rides beautifully, I've been to a first and a second, I really can't complain!" An amateur rider since 2006 who has also competed in showjumping, Mason has made a great impression in several full seasons as a professional, riding 46 winners in Britain last year and racking up many miles on the car during the season. current indoor all weather. She continued, "To be chosen to be out here, as much as to represent Great Britain and the rest of the world and the women, to have a runner-up and a winner, I couldn't have asked for anything better. It's a dream come true, everyone has been so welcoming."

