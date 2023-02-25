Mozambique – Floods and Tropical Cyclone Freddy DREF Application (MDRMZ020) – Mozambique

Annexes

What happened, where and when?

The press release of the National Institute of Meteorology of Mozambique (INAM) dated February 9, 2023 reported that Maputo,

Gaza and Inhambane province have been hit by heavy rainfall of up to 100 mm in 24 hours, causing widespread flooding in Maputo city and Maputo province. The flood situation report was published by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD).

With the continuation of heavy rains, the situation has been monitored taking into account the successive reports of INAM. As of February 11, 2023, floods have affected 30,605 people (5721 families), 4 dead, 422 displaced, including 5 health centers and 15 schools affected in Maputo city and province. The National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) reports on February 16 that the ongoing floods have affected up to 43,426 people (8,685 families), including 15,891 displaced people and 10 dead. 15 emergency settlements are open to provide shelter for 15,853. Reports also indicate that 35 sanitation units were damaged, 8,684 houses were flooded, 28 were partially damaged and 3 were completely damaged, in Maputo city and province.

The predicted impact of TC FREDDY will cause additional needs to the current dire situation in Maputo, which is part of the areas that have experienced river flooding as shown on the map. The overall flood situation in the country is expected to worsen as TC FREDDY is likely to cause rain and flooding.

Imminent impact of Cyclone Freddy: Tropical Cyclone Freddy continues to track west-southwest and was forecast to make landfall on the east coast of Madagascar, between Vatomandry and Manakara districts, on Tuesday 21 February. Tropical Cyclone Freddy is forecast to make landfall on February 23 bringing heavy rains and strong winds. After passing Madagascar, Cyclone Freddy may exit the Mozambique Channel and strengthen again before making landfall in Mozambique and potentially moving to hit Zimbabwe after weakening.

From the ADAM source, over 3.3 million people were at risk. In Madagascar (2.3 million), 527,000 people in Mozambique and 531,000 people in Zimbabwe could be affected by winds of 120 km/h as Cyclone Freddy passes through the three countries, according to the World Food Programme’s Automated Disaster Analysis ( WFP). ADAM). The cyclone also caused heavy rainfall with flash flooding, flash flooding, RIVER AND COASTAL flooding and zonal flooding as per the flood forecast on the map.

Scope and scale

Based on the INGD flood situation report dated February 16, the cumulative flood impact ranges as follows:

•A total of 43,426 people (8,685 families) were affected by the floods

• 15,891 displaced persons

• 10 deaths.

• 15 emergency settlements are open to provide housing for 15,853.

•In terms of infrastructure losses, reports also indicate that 35 sanitation units were damaged, 8,684 houses were flooded, 28 were partially damaged and 3 were completely damaged in Maputo city and province.

Also, INAM – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia warned that heavy rains and strong winds will continue to hit the southern provinces of the country, possibly for the next 14 days.

INAM also warned that the Mozambique channel is expected to be hit by tropical cyclone “FREEDY” on February 24, which could affect the weather and contribute to further rainfall and strong winds, increasing the impact of flooding in Maputo. The OCHA situation report states that national authorities estimate that another 53,000 people could be affected due to weather conditions combined with water releases at dams further upstream.

The above situation is prompting an intervention in the affected province of Maputo where an immediate response is needed to address basic needs such as food, health and sanitation.

The extent and scale of Cyclone Freddy:

Zambezia. The World Food Program has detailed the following assessment in the attached image.

•527,000 people are at risk.

•High probability of significant rainfall with area flooding, flash flooding and river flooding

• Infrastructure is at risk from the direct effect of winds in coastal areas and the effect of flooding in the path of the cyclone.

Based on the modeling used to develop the EAP for the Limpopo and Incomati Rivers. From a flood perspective, the focus should be on increasing flood confidence in the Limpopo and Incomati rivers in Mozambique. Severe flooding (1 in 20 years) is possible in these rivers and at this stage, forecasts show a reasonable worst case scenario of 1 in 100 year flooding. Isolated minor flooding (1 to 2 year return period) is possible in Madagascar, but limited to small tributaries below the central track of TC Freddy. Water management along these rivers generally limits our confidence in GloFAS in these countries, but from the hydrological bulletins of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe we can see that river/reservoir levels are already exceeding local alert/capacity levels , which adds confidence to this estimate. For severe flooding (1 in 20), ~12,500 and ~20,000 people are estimated to be directly at risk of river flooding in the Incomati and Limpopo river basins respectively. For the reasonable worst-case scenario of 1 in 100 year flooding, -25,000 in the Incomati and 75,000 in the Limpopo river basins are at direct risk of river flooding, with Chokwe a high point.

Taking into account this information, the internal coordination mechanisms between the CVM, FNKKJK and NPs have been activated to mobilize the necessary resources for preparation and response.