Governments hold first detailed discussions on proposed changes to International Health Regulations (2005)

Governments agreed on a way forward for updating the 2005 WHO International Health Regulations (IHR), holding the first round of intensive discussions on more than 300 country-proposed amendments to this globally adopted instrument. The IHR set out agreed approaches and obligations for countries to prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks. The proposed changes come in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) took place from 20-24 February, during which the proposed amendments were discussed for the first time. The group heard the intention behind it 307 amendments proposed by governments and common views on each. They also agreed on next steps to address deeper negotiations on the proposed amendments and plans for the next meeting on April 17-20.

Co-chair of the IHR Working Group, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said in discussing the changes to the regulations, governments focused on better preparing their countries and the international community for future emergencies.

“COVID-19 showed us that having a good and strong set of International Health Regulations is essential and showed where current regulations need to be improved,” said Dr Bloomfield, former Director-General of Health, New Zealand. “The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the importance of countries working together in collaboration and supporting WHO in its vital work to make the world safer. The tone of the discussions and the progress made during this week’s meeting clearly show that countries understand the responsibility they have to ensure that this process is successful.”

Throughout the week-long meeting, the 194 WHO Member States, who are also States Parties to the IHR, emphasized the importance of increasing capacity building, particularly in low-income countries; access to benefits derived from pathogen sharing; equal access to medical countermeasures; and enhanced collaboration and information sharing.

IHR Working Group Co-Chair Dr Abdullah M. Assiri, Deputy Minister of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said governments were committed to leading the process towards strengthening IHR to make the world safer and healthier.

“Countries are in the driving seat of this process as they must implement the International Health Regulations, fulfill obligations and make the key decisions needed to respond to public health threats,” said Dr Assiri. “During the pandemic, the world was faced with the urgent need for the functioning of international instruments and placed increasing importance on international organizations, such as the WHO. The updated regulations will enable the world to better detect outbreaks early and prevent them from developing into public health emergencies of international concern. This is about strengthening our collective ability to do that and better protect everyone.”

At the beginning of the meeting, an independent and diverse team of experts prepared a technical evaluation of proposed amendments to assist countries in their negotiations.

In parallel with the IHR amendment process, governments are also negotiating the drafting of a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, also referred to as a pandemic agreement. The governments will meet from 27 February to 3 March 2023 to review the zero draft of the agreement.

Dr Bloomfield said the two processes are complementary, as both are driven by the imperative to make the world safer from communicable diseases and ensure equitable responses to public health threats. “Efforts to update the International Health Regulations and draft a pandemic agreement share a number of common themes, including the importance of equity in access to health, cooperation and capacity building,” he said. “It is important that there is consistency and alignment in both processes.”

WHO Member States issued the International Sanitary Regulations in 1951, the forerunner of the IHR, which was established in 2005. The IHR is an instrument of international law that is legally binding on 196 States Parties, including 194 WHO Member States- of. The IHR creates rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report to WHO public health events with a risk of international spread. They also describe the criteria for determining whether a particular event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, WHO’s highest level of alert under the IHR, which in turn triggers specific response actions for countries to prevent the spread further epidemics and to reduce their impact on the health of the population and societies in general.