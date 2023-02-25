International
WHO: Nations move closer to global guidelines for pandemics, disease outbreaks
Both processes are complementary, guided by imperative to make the world safer from communicable diseases and to ensure equitable responses to public health threatssaid Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand’s former Director-General of Health, who co-chaired the task force for the 2005 update. WHO International Health Regulations, which concluded the last round of discussions on Friday.
Efforts to Updating International Health Regulations AND draft a pandemic agreement share a number of common themes, including the importance of equity in access to health, cooperation and capacity building, he said. It is important that there is consistency and alignment in both processes.
Facing the challenges of COVID-19
A total of 307 amendments the International Health Regulations entered the WHO response to the challenges presented by COVID 19 pandemic. Since Tuesday, WHO reported a total of 757,264,511 confirmed cases, including 6,850,594 deaths, since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
COVID 19 showed us that having a good and strong set of international health regulations is essential and showed where current regulations need to be improvedsaid Dr. Bloomfield.
During the week-long working group session, he said governments were focused on making their countries and the international community, better prepared for future emergencies. They also emphasized the importance of growth Capacity buildingESPECIALLY in low-income countries; access to benefits derived from pathogen sharing; equal access to medical countermeasures; and expanded cooperation and exchange of information.
Making the world safer
The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the importance of countries working together in collaboration and supporting the WHO in its vital work, they make the world safer, he said. The tone of the discussions and the progress made during this weeks meeting clearly show this countries understand the responsibility they have to ensure that this process is successful.
Abdullah M. Assiri, Saudi Arabia’s deputy health minister and co-chair of the task force, said thatWHO membership with 194 countries IS in the driving seat of the process of strengthening the current regulations.
During the pandemic, the world faced an urgent need for international instruments to function and placed increasing importance on international organizations, such as the WHO, he said. The updated regulations will enable the world to better detect outbreaks early and preventing their development into public health emergencies of international interest. This is for strengthening our collective capacity to do it and to better protect everyone.
The regulations of 2005 had determined agreed approaches and obligations for countries to prepare and respond, disease outbreaks and other acute risks to public health. The working group will meet again in April to continue discussions.
The new pandemic deal
On Monday, governments will begin negotiations to draft one WHO Toolkit for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. Referred to as a pandemic agreement, zero draft of the agreement will be at the center of the discussions during the one-week session.
Call to action to draft the agreement came after World Health Assemblyspecial session in December 2021, in recognition of the failure of the international community in showing solidarity and equality in response to THE the coronavirus pandemic.
Global health has steps
The International Sanitary Regulations, issued in 1951, preceded the landmark WHO regulations of 2005. Both follow more than a century of global health advancesdating back to First International Sanitary Conferenceheld in Paris in 1851, which drafted quarantine regulations to curb the spread of cholerayellow fever, and other deadly pandemics in that time.
IN First Scientific Session of the UN General Assemblyheld in early February, epidemiologists and researchers had called for a global pandemic warning system. Suggestions included forging ea new global digital collaboration involving a network of researchers connected through an open source data science platform able to quantification, modeling and the ultimate solution to every climate and health problem at every level.
|
