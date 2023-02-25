International
The best time and days to book your domestic and international flights
Editors Note: Register Per Unlocking the World, CNN Travels weekly newsletter. Get news about destination openings, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.
CNN
–
This week in travel news: the best time and day to book your flights, new business and first class cabins for Qantas and Air France, and the only woman living on an island populated by convicted criminals .
With some airfares as low as 50%, it’s more important than ever to be smart about your booking strategy. An expert at travel site Hopper tells CNN you should start tracking your May, June and July vacations now. And there’s a Goldilocks window for booking not too early, not too late says another expert from travel site Going.
Bring your laptop and credit card on Sunday for the best chance of securing the best deals, the booking platform says Expedia. You can further refine your search with Skyscanners new flight comparison site Savings Generator, launched this month. Plug in your departure city, your destination and when you want to travel, and it will help you determine the best time to book and the cheapest time to travel.
If you’re an airline planning to launch new 19-hour, record-breaking flights connecting Australia to New York and London, you better make sure you offer your customers a comfortable experience, especially those paying big bucks on the flight. the front.
Qantas has unveiled the first business class prototypes for the Airbus A350s that will serve the new Project Sunrise routes scheduled to launch in 2025. The airline says its First Suite will feel like a mini boutique hotel.
This follows last month’s unveiling of the striking new Air France long distance business cabin, complete with sliding doors and redesigned seats. It debuted with a Boeing 777-300ER flying Paris-New York and the first destinations it will serve are New York, Rio de Janeiro and Dakar, Senegal.
In 2011, Giulia Manca went to an Italian prison island in search of a relaxing vacation. Twelve years later, she is the only woman living on an island populated by convicted criminals and is loving life in Alcatraz of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
In Mexico, one of the country’s most notorious prisons began a new chapter in December as an escape from the Pacific Ocean. The former penal colony in The Maras Islands Archipelago it now boasts a tourist centre, restaurant and cafe, as well as villas where guests can stay before hitting the beaches.
Dubai can get an indoor, climate-controlled house, 93 kilometers cycling highway circling the city, if the URB developer gets his way. The green-filled corridor aims to make Dubai the most connected city on Earth by foot or bike.
This move could perhaps secure the center of the Middle East a future place on our list of worlds the best cities to see by bike: destinations in North America, Scandinavia and Asia Pacific all make the current roundups.
Two people who know better than most of global cycling culture are British couple Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, who last year became the fastest cyclists in ride around the world on a tandem bike.
Anthony met Barbara at a Greek ferry port in the summer of 1969. He was a 28-year-old American college graduate with a third-class ticket and she was a 24-year-old flight attendant for Air France, traveling in second .
Like Jack and Rose on the Titanic, the boat’s class divisions did not stand in the way of love. Here’s how Anthony overcome barriers to meet the woman who would be his bride.
What odd little journey is essential to miss and most likely to mourn when you do? For many of us, the answer is headphones.
If you’re someone whose favorite companion is a playlist or podcast, but also hates breaking the bank for something that might end up on the floor of a foreign city’s subway system, check out this guide to best budget headphones. It was created by our partners at CNN Underscored, a guide to product reviews and recommendations owned by CNN.
After a brief hiatus, I’m sorry to say that the irregularity is back. An American Airlines flight was diverted to a North Carolina airport on February 22 because of a distraught passenger. The woman was taken into custody, but the misdemeanor charge was dropped.
An Airbnb plumbing disaster led to a beautiful friendship spanning the continent.
Turn on the water supplythis will touch your heart.
This Asian nation has the most in the world powerful passport.
So why don’t its citizens use it?
What it’s like to live off the grid in a traditional Maya village.
And why their lifestyle is now Under threat.
|
