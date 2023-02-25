Who has the most international appearances ever? Sergio Ramos retires before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s number





Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has announced his decision to retire from international football after almost 18 years since his La Roja debut. The 36-year-old has not featured for the national team since 2021 and was controversially left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 squads under former coach Luis Enrique. Despite Luis Enrique’s replacement Luis de la Fuente hinting at a possible return for Ramos in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, the tables have now turned, with the veteran centre-back claiming the new manager informed him that the prospects of his internationals are now over. Sergio Ramos leaves the Spanish national team after speaking with the new coach De la Fuente #Spain I believe that this journey deserved to end with my choice, not because of the age issue. I envy and admire players like Messi, Modric and Pepe, it won’t be the same for me. pic.twitter.com/msa49JoAuG Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023 Ramos responded in typically fiery fashion, with the PSG star determined to continue playing at the club’s highest level, but his decorated career in Spain has come to an end. A World Cup winner and two-time European champion, Ramos’ retirement leaves him short of the men’s record for international appearances. MORE: Who has scored the most goals in international football? Who has the most international appearances ever? Football for men Ramos’ incredible service for Spain places him among the best players on the international stage. He is sixth on the all-time list, just 16 appearances behind the record jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bader Al-Mutawa. Lionel Messi is just behind at 172 and his chances of catching his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate will depend on his next move with Argentina in the coming months. Top 10 greatest performances in men’s international football Order Player country Hats 1. = Bader Al-Mutawa* Where did he go 196 1. = Cristiano Ronaldo* Portugal 196 3. Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 195 4. Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 5. Ahmed Mubarak* Oman 183 6. Sergio Ramos Spain 180 7. Andres saved* Mexico 179 8. Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 178 9. Claudio Suarez Mexico 177 10. Gianluigi Buffon Ital 176 * Indicates player still active in international football women’s football When it comes to the record for most appearances in football, the men’s international stars don’t even come close to the greats of the women’s game. In fact, Al-Mutawa and Ronaldo’s tally of 196 would only be good enough for joint 29th on the women’s all-time list. The all-time record is held by Kristine Lilly, who earned a remarkable 354 caps for the United States to become the all-time leading cap hitter in the international game. The USWNT dominates the list, with seven of the top 10 coming out for the USA. Top 10 most appearances in women’s international football Order Player country Hats 1. Christine Lilly US 354 2. Christine Sinclair* Canada 322 3. Carli Lloyd US 316 4. Christie Pearce US 311 5. Mia Hamm US 276 6. Julie Foudy US 274 7. Abby Wambach US 255 8. Joy Fawcett US 241 9. Ant Brazil 234 10. Caroline Seger* Sweden 232 * Indicates player still active in international football The international career of Sergio Ramos Ramos’ parting shot at De La Fuente is typical of the latter years of his career in Spain as the centre-back became a common talking point while being overlooked by Luis Enrique. However, his legacy among Spain fans remains intact, with 180 international caps placing him as their most capped men’s player ahead of former Los Blancos team-mate Iker Casillas (167) and Sergio Busquets (143 ), who were also recently withdrawn from international. Ramos played a key role in Spain’s glorious era from 2008 to 2012, winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, either side of the first World Cup in 2010. Happy birthday Sergio Ramos EURO 2008

2010 World Champion

EURO 2012

Spain’s most capped player (180) #HBD | @SergioRamos | @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/56Jeu0Hy4Y UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 30, 2022 Switching between right-back and his preferred centre-back role, Ramos completed 90 minutes (and extra-time) in every single knockout game in all three tournaments.

