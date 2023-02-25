International
Who has the most international appearances ever? Sergio Ramos retires before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s number
Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has announced his decision to retire from international football after almost 18 years since his La Roja debut.
The 36-year-old has not featured for the national team since 2021 and was controversially left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 squads under former coach Luis Enrique.
Despite Luis Enrique’s replacement Luis de la Fuente hinting at a possible return for Ramos in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, the tables have now turned, with the veteran centre-back claiming the new manager informed him that the prospects of his internationals are now over.
Sergio Ramos leaves the Spanish national team after speaking with the new coach De la Fuente #Spain
I believe that this journey deserved to end with my choice, not because of the age issue.
I envy and admire players like Messi, Modric and Pepe, it won’t be the same for me. pic.twitter.com/msa49JoAuG
Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023
Ramos responded in typically fiery fashion, with the PSG star determined to continue playing at the club’s highest level, but his decorated career in Spain has come to an end.
A World Cup winner and two-time European champion, Ramos’ retirement leaves him short of the men’s record for international appearances.
MORE: Who has scored the most goals in international football?
Who has the most international appearances ever?
Football for men
Ramos’ incredible service for Spain places him among the best players on the international stage. He is sixth on the all-time list, just 16 appearances behind the record jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bader Al-Mutawa.
Lionel Messi is just behind at 172 and his chances of catching his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate will depend on his next move with Argentina in the coming months.
Top 10 greatest performances in men’s international football
|Order
|Player
|country
|Hats
|1. =
|Bader Al-Mutawa*
|Where did he go
|196
|1. =
|Cristiano Ronaldo*
|Portugal
|196
|3.
|Soh Chin Ann
|Malaysia
|195
|4.
|Ahmed Hassan
|Egypt
|184
|5.
|Ahmed Mubarak*
|Oman
|183
|6.
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|180
|7.
|Andres saved*
|Mexico
|179
|8.
|Mohamed Al-Deayea
|Saudi Arabia
|178
|9.
|Claudio Suarez
|Mexico
|177
|10.
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Ital
|176
* Indicates player still active in international football
women’s football
When it comes to the record for most appearances in football, the men’s international stars don’t even come close to the greats of the women’s game. In fact, Al-Mutawa and Ronaldo’s tally of 196 would only be good enough for joint 29th on the women’s all-time list.
The all-time record is held by Kristine Lilly, who earned a remarkable 354 caps for the United States to become the all-time leading cap hitter in the international game. The USWNT dominates the list, with seven of the top 10 coming out for the USA.
Top 10 most appearances in women’s international football
|Order
|Player
|country
|Hats
|1.
|Christine Lilly
|US
|354
|2.
|Christine Sinclair*
|Canada
|322
|3.
|Carli Lloyd
|US
|316
|4.
|Christie Pearce
|US
|311
|5.
|Mia Hamm
|US
|276
|6.
|Julie Foudy
|US
|274
|7.
|Abby Wambach
|US
|255
|8.
|Joy Fawcett
|US
|241
|9.
|Ant
|Brazil
|234
|10.
|Caroline Seger*
|Sweden
|232
* Indicates player still active in international football
The international career of Sergio Ramos
Ramos’ parting shot at De La Fuente is typical of the latter years of his career in Spain as the centre-back became a common talking point while being overlooked by Luis Enrique.
However, his legacy among Spain fans remains intact, with 180 international caps placing him as their most capped men’s player ahead of former Los Blancos team-mate Iker Casillas (167) and Sergio Busquets (143 ), who were also recently withdrawn from international.
Ramos played a key role in Spain’s glorious era from 2008 to 2012, winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, either side of the first World Cup in 2010.
Happy birthday Sergio Ramos
EURO 2008
2010 World Champion
EURO 2012
Spain’s most capped player (180)
#HBD | @SergioRamos | @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/56Jeu0Hy4Y
UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 30, 2022
Switching between right-back and his preferred centre-back role, Ramos completed 90 minutes (and extra-time) in every single knockout game in all three tournaments.
|
