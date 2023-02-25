Expat Focus International News Update, February 2023

Saudi Arabia attracts immigrants to the country

The Middle Eastern country is seeing a growing number of migrants flood into the country after visa requirements were eased, international agency Deloitte said. Al Arabiya News at the end of January. Resettlement consultant Rached Bejjani told the press: There are a lot more immigrants coming into the country these last four or five months, it’s been crazy. As we reported last year, it’s not just visa regulations that have seen an overhaul, but also a shift in social rules, making the Kingdom a more attractive destination for expats who may not want to adhere to strict Islamic codes of conduct. . Although you still can’t drink alcohol in public, the Kingdom is becoming (comparatively) less conservative about mixing women and men in public for example.

The General Saudi Organization for Social Security (GOSI) reports that in the third quarter of 2022 there was a significant increase in the number of expatriates applying for the country’s compulsory social security scheme, rising to 1,183,577 million people from 198,803 in the second quarter.

Part of this is due to the 2021 stipulation that businesses must set up regional headquarters in the country if they want to work on government contracts; Deloitte is one of the companies that has now set up a Saudi base, but it is joined by more than 40 others, including Siemens and Unilever. But new labor laws make it easier to switch companies as an employee: now you don’t need your employer’s permission to change jobs, nor do you need it to go in and out of the country. Saudi Arabia now has a new, 90-day, temporary work visa, and some passport holders (such as tourists) are now allowed to apply for a visa on arrival.

The exodus of teachers from Hong Kong

South China Morning Post reports that over 4,000 teachers left Hong Kong last year, withdrawing more than HK$10 billion from their provident fund in the process, with an additional 399 staff leaving tertiary education, which has left schools and city-state universities with a major headache. Education expert Benson Wong Wai-kwok commented:

The implementation of the National Security Law, the confrontation between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Western countries, the deterioration of academic freedom in Hong Kong and strict anti-pandemic policies are the key factors driving researchers to leave.

He added that the performance criteria for research grants affecting some universities was also a factor, and noted that the city-state in general is becoming less attractive to expat educators (the Covid lockdown will not have helped). He goes on to say:

It is very likely that Taiwan will soon replace Hong Kong and become the new base for the study of China and Asian countries within East Asia. Until then, Hong Kong cannot avoid the reality of its decline in such academic prestige.

Singapore: Rents hit 15-year high in December 2022

At the end of 2022 in Singapore, rents in the Seletar district saw the biggest increase of 33% with the rest of the city not far behind. Some Chinese citizens have reported returning home as they can no longer afford to live in the city, and one Filipino resident told the press that more than 50% of his salary now goes to rent costs. A Japanese tenant noted to Channel News Asia that his landlord wanted to raise the rent from $1,600 to $2,800, an increase of about 75%. Forced to move, he ended up paying 50% more.

The high demand for housing in the city has caused rental prices to rise. This demand has been driven in part by delays in construction projects resulting from Covid, and by expats returning to the city-state in need of property, perhaps in part as a result of the exodus from Hong Kong, although as we’ve previously reported, Experts are divided as to the scope of this and also its actual impact.

About 17,000 apartment units are expected to be completed this year, which will ease demand somewhat, but with rising interest rates and property taxes on the way, property experts say rents are unlikely to fall in the near future. close, although they are seeing a slower growth rate.

British expats report heavy bureaucracy after Brexit

Britons living in Italy and Spain have reported difficulties applying for their new visas after Brexit Daily Express reported in January. A resident in Italy said cafeteria that We must provide proof of income and assets to meet a threshold that does not appear to be documented anywhere. This complaint was echoed by another British expat in Spain, who says: The experience was maddening. We spoke to several lawyers and each one told us something different about the documents we had to submit, different from what is listed on the Spanish government website.

However, there is some good news in Spain’s ongoing driver’s license saga: The British ambassador, Hugh Elliott, has told everyone to watch out for an upcoming announcement giving the date when you’ll be able to change your license your UK with the Spanish one. . The date will be released in the coming weeks, apparently. Elliott says:

I can’t pretend I’m as eager to get this over the line as those who weren’t able to drive during the negotiations, because I haven’t been affected by it in the same way they have, but I’m very eager to get over the line , in effect, and to allow Britons to drive again.

The Netherlands seeks to solve the housing shortage in Amsterdam

A new initiative has been set up in the Netherlands to address the housing crisis in Amsterdam: Amsterdam’s Approach to Public Housing (“Amsterdam’s Approach to Public Housing”), or AAV is now in place. The housing will be built with the city’s aging population in mind, with the hope that older residents will move to smaller, purpose-built properties. However, this may not benefit migrants, as authorities say the new accommodation will be aimed at families, the vulnerable (such as the elderly) and lower-income residents rather than migrants and international students.