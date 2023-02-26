Hope International Royals stuns top fighters in 3OT thriller





VSN (admin) Published on Saturday, 25 February 2023 – 14:00

Atherton, Calif. – The Hope International University women’s basketball team (23-7) defeated top seed Westmont College 112-105 in the GSAC semifinals at Haynes-Prim Pavilion on Friday night. The Warriors and Royals battled early in the quarter with the Warriors hitting two quick threes to go up 9-3. The Royals quickly turned the momentum in their favor as the entire team rallied together to make it 17-11 with three minutes left in the first. #1 Ana Resendiz added five more points to the Kings’ lead. At the end of the quarter, the Royals were up by nine points 22-13. To start the second quarter #10 Stefanie Berberabe scored eight big points to bring the Warriors back within one (26-25). The teams shared baskets with each other, but it was #22 Ysabelle Halemano and #1 Resendiz who put the Royals up by six to end the quarter (36-30). The Warriors came out strong after the first half with four quick buckets by #21 Sydney Brown (36-34). The Royals refused to back down, scoring five quick runs in the right, extending their lead (41-34). #1 Resendiz continued to score by making a huge lay-up to push the Royals to within 10 with four minutes left in the third (52-42). #10 Berberabe responded with six points and brought the Warriors back into the game (52-48). All-conference No. 2 player Shiane Talley scored five points late in the quarter to lead the Royals by seven points (57-50). To start the fourth quarter, it was no surprise that the Warriors came back in full force with the entire team sharing baskets. #0 Destiny Okonkwo at Warriors made a momentum-changing push with the Warriors taking the lead (59-60). Both teams battled back and forth the rest of the quarter taking the game to the first overtime (76-76). The Royals started strong in overtime with #11 Jeanette Fine and #33 Shailissa Jarrett adding to their four-point lead with just over three minutes remaining (83-79). The Warrior team came back strong with #10 Berberabe making critical free throws to put them up one with 45 seconds left (85-86). #33 Jarrett then knocked down the most exciting three of the game with two seconds left and tied the game again (88-88). The second overtime was a battle with both teams trading buckets. For Royals #22, Halemano scored five points to keep her team afloat. For the Warriors, it was number 10 Berberabe who also scored five points to lead her team to the next overtime ending the second overtime tied again (97-97). The Royals then dominated the third overtime with the entire team winning 112-105 to end a 10-game losing streak against the Warriors and pull off their biggest upset of the year. The Royals will advance to the championship game in the GSAC tournament playing as the no. 4 facing number no. 3 and hosts Menlo College on Saturday, February 25 at 6:00 pm in Atherton, CA. Hope International College Westmont International University Art Athletic Conference Games Results

