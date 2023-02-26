Aqaba Joint Communiqué – United States Department of State





The following text reflects the Joint Communiqué following today’s meeting in Aqaba, Jordan: At the invitation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, senior Jordanian, Egyptian, Israeli, Palestinian and American officials met in Aqaba, Jordan today, February 26, 2023. After comprehensive and frank discussions, the participants announced the following: 1. Both sides (Palestinian and Israeli sides) confirmed their commitment to all previous agreements between them and to work towards a just and lasting peace. They reaffirmed the need to commit to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence. 2. The five parties recognize the importance of maintaining unchanged the historical status quo in the holy places in Jerusalem in word and practice, and emphasizes in this regard the Hashemite Custody / Jordan’s special role. 3. The Government of Israel and the Palestinian National Authority confirmed their willingness and joint commitment to work immediately to end the unilateral measures for a period of 3-6 months. This includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussing any new settlement units for 4 months and to stop authorizing any posts for 6 months. 4. The five parties agreed to meet again in Sharm El Sheikh in March to achieve the goals listed above. 5. The participants also agreed to pursue confidence-building measures and strengthen mutual trust in order to address outstanding issues through direct dialogue. Both parties will work in good faith to assume responsibilities and increase mutual trust through this agreement. 6. Jordan, Egypt, and the United States consider these understandings to be a major step toward restoring and deepening relations between the two parties and are committed to assisting and facilitating their implementation as needed. 7. Participants emphasized the importance of the Aqaba meeting, the first of its kind in years. They agreed to continue the meetings under this formula, maintain the positive momentum and expand this agreement towards a broader political process leading to a just and lasting peace. 8. The participants thanked Jordan for organizing and organizing this meeting and for its efforts to ensure positive results. They also thanked Egypt for its support and essential role and active participation. They also thanked the United States for its important role in efforts to reach the understandings that led to this agreement today, emphasizing its indispensable role in efforts to prevent deterioration and find horizons for peace.

