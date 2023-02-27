Chinese airlines left at the gate as international travel takes off





Chinese carriers are following in the vapor trails of the rest of the airline industry as international travel resumes with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The number of passengers taking overseas trips on the country’s three main airlines last month was 10 percent of pre-pandemic levels four years ago, according to aviation consultancy Cirium. Despite Beijing abandoning its strict zero-Covid policies late last year, flights in and out of mainland China are restricted, airfares remain high and Beijing has been reluctant to issue new tourist visas to foreigners. Covid tests for travelers from China to countries around the world are still common and act as a barrier to flights. While North America and Europe are expected to recover to pre-pandemic travel levels this year, China is facing a longer timeline. We expect the number of international passengers in China to return to pre-Covid levels only in 2025, with short-haul recovery outstripping long-haul, said Eric Lin, head of research at UBS China. Big Three Air China, the country’s flag carrier, China Eastern and China Southern have all issued profit warnings in recent weeks and are saddled with combined record losses of more than 100 billion Rmb ($14.4 billion) forecast for the year 2022. Air China has been hit hardest, with international flights accounting for 31 percent of pre-pandemic revenue. It expects to report losses of up to Rmb39.5 billion for 2022. To strengthen its financial position, the carrier raised Rmb15 billion through a private placement in December, with UBS and Air China’s state-owned parent China National Aviation Holding as co-investors. China Eastern Airlines also made a similar deal that month. Financing through the capital market is a self-saving behavior for these enterprises, said Chen Wei, partner at law firm Commerce & Finance, which advised Air China on the deployment. Private airlines have fared little better, although those focused on domestic flights showed greater resilience as China remained closed to the sub-zero-Covid world. Hainan Airlines, China’s largest private carrier, forecasts losses of up to 22 billion Rmb for last year. Domestic travel in China is recovering faster than international travel. Last month, domestic flights operated by the Big Three returned to slightly below pre-pandemic levels, boosted by China’s first unrestricted Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest holiday, in three years. In addition to equity offerings, Chinese airlines have been looking for other ways to support their businesses. In January, Shandong Airlines, a regional carrier with a fleet of more than 130 aircraft, received help from Air China, which increased its stake in the company. It’s harder for smaller or regional airlines to raise capital, so we could see more mergers and acquisitions coming, said Joanna Lu, head of Asia at Cirium. Industry experts still expect pent-up demand from Chinese travelers to drive growth this year. The Civil Aviation Administration of China predicts that total air traffic in 2023 will reach 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Recommended Airlines will then have the challenge of rapidly increasing capacity in a difficult macroeconomic environment, according to Siddharth Narkhede, head of airline analysis at Ishka, an aviation consultancy. While pent-up demand means fliers may be willing to pay higher fares, to what extent and for how long will also determine the ability of Chinese airlines to manage inflationary pressures and adverse currency movements. Narkhede said. Geopolitical issues could also limit the recovery of international long-haul travel, particularly in North America and possibly Europe, he said, adding that Chinese airlines had an advantage. Until the war situation in Ukraine changes, Chinese airlines have a cost and time advantage by not having to change flight routes to avoid Russian airspace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f39fb0da-fd88-4780-943a-91ae35d011df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos