World and international news – February 26, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. The Government of India has worked hard to promote millet production in the country. At India’s insistence, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of the Nation. Following this, India introduced an international brand name for the millet SHREE ANNA during the budget. 2. Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky will be on a four-day visit to India, during his visit, Lipavsky will participate in the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave on February 28. 3. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Saturday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Delhi and gifted him Meghalaya stoles and Nagaland shawls. 4. Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth will be on a five-day visit to India from Sunday. 5. India will become the world’s third largest economy in the next five years, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. “ WORLD NEWS 1. Pakistan’s foreign reserves fell to $2.9 billion. It is now slowly growing to $4 billion. 2. Ukraine on Friday issued a postage stamp showing a boy defeating an adult in judo to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. 3. China will train 5,000 soldiers from developing countries over the next five years. “Beijing plans to create more international platforms for exchange and cooperation to address security challenges in areas such as counter-terrorism, cyber security and biosecurity. 4. Sri Lanka has postponed local body elections, which were scheduled to be held on March 9, citing a lack of funds as the country’s usable foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $500 million. 5. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would visit China in April and urged it to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a day after Beijing presented a peace plan. 6. Turkey arrests 184 people for corrupt construction practices, while the death toll reaches 50,000. More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history. 7. ‘Apocalyptic’: Top UN official describes scenes from visit after visit to earthquake-hit Turkey. The head of the United Nations World Food Program described conditions in Turkey and Syria after both countries were hit by a series of earthquakes. To join the daily news send request

