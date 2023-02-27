Swede Armand Duplantis sets a new world record in the pole vault tidings





The Olympic champion sets a new pole vault world record of 6.22 meters at a closed meet in France.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his pole vault record, clearing 6.22m to add a centimeter to his previous mark at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meet in France. After clearing the bar on his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic champion made his mark on Saturday with room to spare on his third attempt, letting out a cheer as the crowd erupted into a frenzy of celebration. He had barely touched the carpet before a spray of sparklers came out and met director Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, running to hug him. Duplantis had already won the competition when he cleared 6.01m in the first attempt, as Australia’s Kurtis Marschall finished second with a jump of 5.91m while Dutchman Menno Vloon took third. ! Fnomnal! Armand Duplantis is on top of the world in Clermont-Ferrand, rising 6.22m! Soon we will have to raise the ceiling! Experience it @AllStarPerche in more https://t.co/xgXE6U6Tof pic.twitter.com/ihgsZ81aoh FFAthletism (@FFAthletism) February 25, 2023 The Swedish athlete likened his pole vault world record to an out-of-body experience. When you have moments like that, when the energy is so high, and you’re going down there for the record, it feels like you’re flying, it feels like my body never touched the ground the whole dance, he said. It was the sixth time that Duplantis broke the world record. He set the first in Toruń, Poland, in February 2020 when he cleared 6.17m to add one centimeter to Lavillenie’s previous world record of 6.16m, which had stood since 2014. Saturday’s effort also marks the 60th time the Swede has cleared six meters or higher. Every world record feels like it brings something a little different to me, Duplantis said. Maybe the first one might have been a little crazier, but this might be number two now, it’s really incredible. He said rewriting the record books didn’t bother him anymore. The pressure doesn’t feel the same to me anymore. I’ve proven a lot in the last few years, especially the last two years, and I know what kind of jumper I am, what I’m capable of. I know I deserve to be where I am.

